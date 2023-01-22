Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania subtitles leak spoils the film’s entire plot

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just a few weeks away, but Marvel fans who love spoilers will know everything that happens in the movie by the time they watch it in theaters. That’s because a big Quantumania plot leak dropped in late October, revealing all of the action in this highly anticipated MCU Phase 5 movie. As with any leak, we told you back then that we couldn’t verify it. But now a purported Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania subtitles leak seems to corroborate the October spoilers.

If you hate MCU spoilers, you’ll want to avoid these subtitles at all costs. Otherwise, you’re free to dive into 63 pages of text that spoil everything in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As much as one would love MCU spoilers, it’s clear that Marvel has a big problem that it needs to fix. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania joins a growing list of MCU projects that leaked online in great detail before their theatrical debut.

The plot of Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are a few examples. Even the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot leaked. But the latter leaked much closer to the film’s release.

That said, knowing in advance what happens in a Marvel movie won’t ruin the watching experience. The plot might leak, but it’s still just text. The same goes for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot and subtitles leaks. Reading them won’t make watching the sequel in theaters any less fun.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania subtitles leak

The mods over at the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit shared online the subtitle file for Quantumania over the weekend. That’s where we also saw the detailed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leak a few months ago.

The mods say the Quantumania subtitles corroborate the plot leak. The conclusion seems to be that both of them are legitimate. Unless someone intentionally created an elaborate hoax where they’d post a fake plot leak and then manufacture an entire script in a different language.

That’s because the Redditors say the subtitle file came from a different market. They used three translators to convert it to English. And then they tried to arrange the resulting translation in chronological order. But they couldn’t quite do it.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Since the subtitles leak contains all the dialogue on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s too big to be posted as a Reddit post. That’s why the mods created a Google Docs file where you can read the subtitles. It’s available at this link. if you’re interested.

Beware that it’s a lot of text. And it’ll be difficult to make out what’s happening. Still, it’s an interesting read nonetheless. If you want to check the Quantumania plot leak from a few months ago, you can read all about it at this link.