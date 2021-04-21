Netflix hasn’t had an especially exciting first four months of the year, but there are a few big additions coming in May that might help the biggest streaming service on the planet steady itself. First up is Army of the Dead, an action movie about a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas directed by none other than Mr. Snyder Cut himself, Zack Snyder. Next month also see the return of popular originals like Castlevania, Lucifer, and Who Killed Sara?, as well as the debut of the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, which might give Netflix its own Avengers.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2021 below:

Streaming May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Streaming May 2nd

Hoarders: Season 11

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 6th

Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Streaming May 19th

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Streaming May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 22nd

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Streaming May 25th

Home

Streaming May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3rd

War Horse

Leaving May 5th

Hangman

Leaving May 6th

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving May 7th

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10th

Quartet

Leaving May 14th

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18th

Trumbo

Leaving May 29th

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31st

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this long post all month.

