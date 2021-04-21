Netflix hasn’t had an especially exciting first four months of the year, but there are a few big additions coming in May that might help the biggest streaming service on the planet steady itself. First up is Army of the Dead, an action movie about a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas directed by none other than Mr. Snyder Cut himself, Zack Snyder. Next month also see the return of popular originals like Castlevania, Lucifer, and Who Killed Sara?, as well as the debut of the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, which might give Netflix its own Avengers.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2021 below:
Streaming May 1st
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barney and Friends: Season 13
- Barney and Friends: Season 14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
Streaming May 2nd
- Hoarders: Season 11
Streaming May 4th
- The Clovehitch Killer
- Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming May 5th
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 6th
- Dead Man Down
Streaming May 7th
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭
- Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Milestone — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Monster — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 8th
- Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- Sleepless
Streaming May 11th
- Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
- Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
- Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Layer Cake
Streaming May 14th
- Ferry — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪
- Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹
- The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 16th
- Sleight
Streaming May 18th
- Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
Streaming May 19th
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
Streaming May 20th
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Streaming May 21st
- Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
Streaming May 22nd
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
Streaming May 25th
- Home
Streaming May 26th
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧
Streaming May 27th
- Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
- Eden — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷
Streaming May 28th
- Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 31st
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷
Coming Soon
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇯🇴
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
- HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇳🇴
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:
Leaving May 1st
- Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving May 3rd
- War Horse
Leaving May 5th
- Hangman
Leaving May 6th
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- Lockout
Leaving May 7th
- The Chosen Ones
- House at the End of the Street
Leaving May 10th
- Quartet
Leaving May 14th
- Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving May 18th
- Trumbo
Leaving May 29th
- American Crime: Seasons 1-3
- My Week with Marilyn
- The One I Love
Leaving May 31st
- 50 First Dates
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- The Blair Witch Project
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Boy
- Deliver Us from Eva
- The Help
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Julie & Julia
- Marauders
- Milk
- Miracle
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
- Soul Surfer
- Striptease
- Waiting…
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this long post all month.
