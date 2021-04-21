By Jacob Siegal
April 21st, 2021 at 11:35 AM

Netflix hasn’t had an especially exciting first four months of the year, but there are a few big additions coming in May that might help the biggest streaming service on the planet steady itself. First up is Army of the Dead, an action movie about a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas directed by none other than Mr. Snyder Cut himself, Zack Snyder. Next month also see the return of popular originals like Castlevania, Lucifer, and Who Killed Sara?, as well as the debut of the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, which might give Netflix its own Avengers.

Today's Top Deal This $30 gadget went viral on TikTok — now Amazon can't keep it in stock! List Price:$35.99 Price:$29.74 ($29.74 / Count) You Save:$6.25 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2021 below:

Streaming May 1st

  • Aliens Stole My Body
  • Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
  • Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Barney and Friends: Season 13
  • Barney and Friends: Season 14
  • Best of the Best
  • Dead Again in Tombstone
  • Due Date
  • Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Green Zone
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • JT LeRoy
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Mystic River
  • Never Back Down
  • Notting Hill
  • Open Season
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • S.M.A.R.T Chase
  • Scarface
  • SITTING IN LIMBO
  • Stargate
  • State of Play
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Pelican Brief
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Under Siege
  • Waist Deep
  • Your Highness
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno
  • Zombieland

Streaming May 2nd

  • Hoarders: Season 11

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

Streaming May 6th

  • Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

  • Mine NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
  • Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

  • Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

  • Hating Peter Tatchell
  • Special: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 22nd

  • Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Streaming May 25th

  • Home

Streaming May 26th

  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America NETFLIX FILM
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

  • Black Space NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Blue Miracle NETFLIX FILM
  • Eden NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
  • Soy Rada: Serendipity NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 31st

  • Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

  • Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3rd

  • War Horse

Leaving May 5th

  • Hangman

Leaving May 6th

  • City of God: 10 Years Later
  • Lockout

Leaving May 7th

  • The Chosen Ones 
  • House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10th

  • Quartet

Leaving May 14th

  • Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18th

  • Trumbo

Leaving May 29th

  • American Crime: Seasons 1-3
  • My Week with Marilyn
  • The One I Love

Leaving May 31st

  • 50 First Dates
  • Act of Valor
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • The Boy
  • Deliver Us from Eva
  • The Help
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Julie & Julia
  • Marauders
  • Milk
  • Miracle
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
  • The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
  • Soul Surfer
  • Striptease
  • Waiting…

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in May. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this long post all month.

Today's Top Deal The # best-selling Bluetooth headphones on Amazon's whole site are somehow down to $23! List Price:$25.49 Price:$22.94 You Save:$2.55 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.