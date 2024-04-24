Reddit is upgrading the comments section, but it missed this one key feature

The most important part of Reddit has been and likely always will be the comments section. In my short time on the social media service, I’ve found that, unlike some other social media services like Instagram and TikTok (which might soon be facing a ban in the United States), the comments section is truly the lifeblood of the platform.

Today, the comments section is getting a major upgrade. In a blog post, the company announced a number of upgrades to comments for the Reddit iOS and Android app, including unifying navigation, faster load times, and more context when digging through comments.

The first upgrade is faster load times, Reddit says that it will now load comments much faster than before (likely by preloading some) and that, when you tap the comments button on a post, you’ll get taken right to the top comments instead of the post getting in the way first.

Reddit comments now instantly load.

Another upgrade comes to how you navigate comments. The company is now unifying swipe navigation so you can “simply swipe up for conversations, swipe left for new content.”

Swiping between posts and comments is getting unified across the app.

The last upgrade is the context bar that’s “stickied” to the top of the screen when you jump into the comments section. This not only makes it easy to remember what post you’re looking at comments for but also to easily jump back to the post. You can also easily view media from the post by tapping on the image or video displayed on the right-hand side of the context bar.

Reddit comments now feature a context section at the top, so you don’t forget what post the comments are for.

Give us URLs in the context bar, you cowards

All of these upgrades are great, but there’s one thing missing from this new context bar. While a lot of posts on Reddit contain media like photos and videos, a lot of them actually contain links to articles and other websites.

I’d for those links to be displayed as a rich URL in the same place that images and videos are in the context bar so it’s easy to tap on the link from the comments section. Tapping back to the original post and then launching the built-in browser is one step that could have been eliminated with this feature so, hopefully, Reddit will add that as well in the future.

Despite that smart gripe, this is a great update that will make engaging with conversations much easier on the app. The update is rolling out today for both iOS and Android, so keep an eye out!