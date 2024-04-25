Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 Apple Watch Series 10 iPad Air 6 iPhone SE 4 iOS 17.4.1 macOS 15 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Mobile

iMessage is down for some users, and the problem is spreading

By
Published Apr 25th, 2024 12:04PM EDT
Is iMessage down? It seems so
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

iPhone users are reporting that iMessage is currently down. Although Apple System Status says that all services are working fine, people over social media – and BGR staff – are having issues sending messages at the moment.

While the majority of users can’t send messages, it seems some others are being disconnected from iMessage. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s going on. On DownDetector, people started complaining about this issue at 11:34 am PT.

Most of the complaints are about not being able to send a message. Only a small percentage of reports say they can’t log in to iMessage at all.

It’s been a while since the last time Apple had a broader outage with its services. Still, checking the Apple System Status shows that the Weather app had an issue yesterday by not displaying accurate weather info due to a provider outage.

Apparently, iMessage is down in several locations, and more users are reporting issues over social media and the Down Detector. In the meantime, users should use third-party apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

BGR will let you know once Apple resolves this issue. But, fortunately, it seems it won’t take long until Cupertino fix whatever outage its systems are facing this Thursday.

Don’t Miss: Swiping to close iPhone apps actually hurts battery life, and Apple confirmed it

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News