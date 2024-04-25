iMessage is down for some users, and the problem is spreading

iPhone users are reporting that iMessage is currently down. Although Apple System Status says that all services are working fine, people over social media – and BGR staff – are having issues sending messages at the moment.

While the majority of users can’t send messages, it seems some others are being disconnected from iMessage. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s going on. On DownDetector, people started complaining about this issue at 11:34 am PT.

Most of the complaints are about not being able to send a message. Only a small percentage of reports say they can’t log in to iMessage at all.

is anyone’s imessage not working lol — dyke, interrupted (@HlGHlNFlDELITY) April 25, 2024

It’s been a while since the last time Apple had a broader outage with its services. Still, checking the Apple System Status shows that the Weather app had an issue yesterday by not displaying accurate weather info due to a provider outage.

Apparently, iMessage is down in several locations, and more users are reporting issues over social media and the Down Detector. In the meantime, users should use third-party apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

BGR will let you know once Apple resolves this issue. But, fortunately, it seems it won’t take long until Cupertino fix whatever outage its systems are facing this Thursday.