One of the Spotify playlists you love the most just got a massive makeover

It’s Monday morning, which means some Spotify fans can’t wait to open their favorite music streaming app. They must be dying to see what one of the playlists they love the most has in store for them. That’s Discover Weekly, of course, which resets every Monday to bring you brand-new tunes tailored to your music streaming preferences.

However, unlike other Monday mornings, June 30th brings Spotify users another big Discover Weekly surprise. Spotify has given the beloved playlist a makeover.

It’s not just a new design that Spotify Premium will get to discover once they load the new playlist to see what recommendations pop up. Spotify has also brought new listening controls to the feature that lets them control the genre while they play Discover Weekly.

Spotify rolled out the changes to Discover Weekly to mark 10 years of Discover Weekly. The company said Discover Weekly has streamed more than 100 billion tracks during the period.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

The feature allows Spotify users to find over 56 million new artists. Spotify says that 77% of Discover Weekly listens are of emerging artists. The feature turns first-time listeners into fans of an artist, the company says.

Apparently, discovery becomes fandom more than 2 million times each week. That means the same person listens to the same artist found in Discover Weekly twice in one week.

On that note, a reminder: the Discover Weekly playlist changes every week. Longtime Spotify users have probably learned to save the tracks they love from Discover Weekly so they don’t lose track of them. That’s what you should do with every new song you discover with the feature before the week ends. Next Monday, a new playlist will replace the current one.

On the other hand, if you’ve been streaming Spotify for a while now, you might have experienced some sort of repetition. After all, Spotify’s algorithms look at what you like to offer these personalized recommendations.

The new genre controls in Spotify Discover Weekly. Image source: Spotify

Spotify’s Discover Weekly refresh isn’t just about bringing a “refreshed, vibrant design” that “reflects the playlist’s ever-evolving nature and the dynamic energy of weekly discovery.” The new listening controls will let you become the DJ of the discovery playlist. Just tap one of the buttons at the top, seen in the images above, to further fine-tune your Discover Weekly experience and listen more of what you like.

As I said before, the feature is rolling out to Spotify Premium first, so you’ll have to upgrade from the Free tier to get the new Discover Weekly playlist controls.

Make sure you update your Spotify app to the latest version before trying out the new Discover Weekly features. Then, go to the Made for You hub and press play in the Discover Weekly playlist. Once in Discover Weekly, Premium users will get the new listening controls.