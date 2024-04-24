Apple launches special ‘Made for Business’ Apple Stores sessions for small businesses

Apple wants to convince small businesses and entrepreneurs that the best way to grow their ideas is by using its products. This is why the company has just announced a new series of Today at Apple sessions, which will help small business owners and entrepreneurs learn how to take advantage of the company’s B2B offerings.

Beginning in May, a special Today at Apple series titled Made for Business will offer small business owners and entrepreneurs free opportunities to learn how Apple products and services can support their growth and success. These sessions will be led by small business owners, and they’ll highlight how they have used Cupertino products along with resources such as Business Connect, Business Essentials, and Tap to Pay on iPhone, to build their businesses, reach customers in new ways, and push their organizations forward.

“At Apple, we know small businesses are the backbone of local communities, which is why we are constantly innovating to help at every stage of their growth,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our retail stores provide only-at-Apple experiences such as community and education sessions, free Today at Apple programming, and ongoing support from in-store experts who help small businesses find the perfect technology to supercharge their work.”

Image source: Apple Inc.

These sessions will kick off during National Small Business Week in the US. Cupertino will offer six Made for Business sessions throughout May in Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., with ongoing programming in select stores around the world throughout the year.

Apple also highlights that in Apple Store locations, dedicated business teams are available to support small businesses at every stage of their growth. In addition, they can talk more about some of the company’s B2B offerings:

Apple Business Connect is a free tool allowing businesses of all sizes to customize how they appear to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. With Business Connect, businesses can directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including creating Custom Action Links that direct users to their website or preferred platform and make it easy for customers to place orders, reserve a table, and more, right from the place card.

Apple Business Essent ials is one complete subscription that seamlessly brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage. Business owners can manage the Apple devices in their organizations and scale up as they grow.