I haven’t been this excited for a new Apple product in years, and it’s finally launching

Apple has finally announced a May 7 iPad event, where it’s likely unveiling the new OLED iPad Pro. To be honest, I haven’t been this excited about a new Apple product in years. Not even the Vision Pro.

Over the years, I have bought many iPad models, all the way from the second generation to the latest non-M1 iPad Air. I also own iPad mini and iPad Pro versions. Still, I don’t think I’ve been that excited about a new iPad since the 2018 iPad Pro, which offered a new design with Face ID and revamped Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

I consider myself an iPad enthusiast. Before iPadOS, I already used it to work by using Split View and the old Smart Folio Keyboard. If you remember that “What’s a computer ad?” that was already me using the 2nd-generation iPad Pro to do better work than I’d on an Intel MacBook Pro.

But as the years passed, Apple did a remarkable job with the Mac and its new M chips. With that, these laptops became thinner, more powerful, and with an everlasting battery life. The iPad, on the other hand, felt it was becoming too bulkier, losing battery life pretty quickly, and becoming more expensive without offering real benefits.

I know the OLED iPad Pro won’t instantly fix many of the iPadOS issues – and neither will the upcoming iPadOS 18 system, to be honest, but I’m excited for a new piece of hardware. For example, Apple is rumored to add a landslide front-facing camera, instantly making video calls incredibly better.

A new, thinner Magic Keyboard will also make the iPad Pro easier to carry, while it might even bring other benefits we don’t know yet. I also hope the M3 processor makes the iPad more power efficient while the upcoming Apple Pencil 3 stops overdraining the iPad’s battery life.

With the Apple event almost here, I can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for the OLED iPad Pro and even the new iPad Air with a miniLED display, which will surely make the iPad lineup even more interesting.

