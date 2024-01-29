Apple Spring Event: M3 MacBook Air, OLED iPad Pro, and more rumors

Apple usually holds spring events. With several rumors about new products, the company may be considering a presentation for the next few months before it unveils iOS 18 during WWDC 2024. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is Apple holding a spring event in 2024?

At the moment, Apple hasn’t confirmed if it’s holding a spring event in 2024. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has reported that Cupertino might release new iPad and Mac models in late March or April. If this turns out to be accurate, the company may be planning a spring event.

Here are the last times Apple held an event in the past five springs:

2023: No keynote. Apple announced new high-end MacBook Pro models in early January.

No keynote. Apple announced new high-end MacBook Pro models in early January. 2022: Event on March 8. Apple announced a 5G iPhone SE, new iPhone 13 colors, a new iPad Air, and the Mac Studio with the Studio Display.

Event on March 8. Apple announced a 5G iPhone SE, new iPhone 13 colors, a new iPad Air, and the Mac Studio with the Studio Display. 2021: Event on April 20. Apple announced a new iPad Pro, the M1 iMac, an Apple TV 4K, AirTag, and a new color option for iPhone 12.

Event on April 20. Apple announced a new iPad Pro, the M1 iMac, an Apple TV 4K, AirTag, and a new color option for iPhone 12. 2020: No keynote.

No keynote. 2019: Event on March 25. The company announced Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

When is Apple holding its first event of 2024?

It’s unclear if Apple is holding an event soon. It’s possible that an event will occur in late March or early April. That said, the company also might announce a keynote earlier in March, depending on when it plans to unveil new products.

What will Apple announce?

These are all the products Apple might announce at a spring event.

OLED iPad Pro

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The most anticipated announcement can’t come soon enough. Reports about the OLED iPad Pro have been spreading for a few years now. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest redesign for the iPad Pro since the arrival of the 2018 model.

In addition to an OLED display, this tablet will likely get the M3 chip, a rearranged front-facing camera, better main lenses, and revamped Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.

BGR has compiled the latest rumors about this iPad in a guide.

M2 iPad Air

After a year without new iPads, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Air models (10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions) in 2024. If rumors are accurate, this is the first time Apple has released two models of a non-Pro iPad. This iPad should feature the M2 chip and camera upgrades.

MacBook Air with M3

15-inch MacBook Air closed. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman expects Apple to release the M3 MacBook Air in late March. If his report is accurate, the company could unveil both 13-inch and 15-inch models. The smaller model was last updated in late 2022, while the 15-inch option was released in June 2023.

Other than the M3 chip, the MacBook Air isn’t expected to get design changes or other significant improvements.

New iPhone 15 color

During the spring event, Apple could announce a new iPhone 15 color. Rumors of a red iPhone 15 Pro were spreading prior to the launch last fall.

At this moment, it’s unclear what new color Apple might announce, although, in past years, the company has always offered a new spring color for either the base or Pro models.

New accessories

Image source: Joe Wituschek

Last but not least, Apple usually introduces new colors for its popular accessories, which include iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag keychains. We’ll update this section once we learn more about the possible new accessories.

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn more about Apple’s upcoming spring event. If the company decides to announce these new products via press releases instead of a live-streamed event, we’ll also let you know.