iPhone 15 colors leaked again, and they’re just as uninspired as before

There’s been a lot of talk about the iPhone 15 colors recently because leaks indicated that Apple would go with more muted choices than the more vibrant iPhone colors of the past. I already explained that, at the end of the day, I don’t really care about the iPhone 15 color as long as I get to buy the model that fits my needs. Factors like iPhone type, storage, and even carrier are more important than the colors.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, colors are certainly important to some buyers, and it’s great if you can score the option you want right away. I wanted the purple iPhone 14 Pro last year, but I wasn’t sure until release day that I’d have it shipped to my door on that day. I was ready to let that color go and choose whatever would have been available.

Fast-forward to the iPhone 15 launch, and there’s another leak showing us the same pastel color options that showed up in other reports.

If rumors are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will have four color options. These are silver, black, gray, and blue. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will come in a few more fun options, at least in theory. We’re looking at white, black, yellow, pink, and blue. Surprisingly enough, there’s no Product Red iPhone 15 this year.

We saw these colors before (image below), and Apple Insider’s new video seems to confirm them. The blog obtained iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units showing the color options mentioned above. The units come from a source that provided accurate iPhone mockups before, so it’s likely the colors are real.

Obviously, we will have to wait for Apple’s iPhone event next week to determine whether the rumors are accurate.

Rumored iPhone 15 Pro colors. Image source: Ian Zelbo/X

That said, the mockups reveal other design details for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Both dummy units feature USB-C ports, and the iPhone 15 display seems to have a Dynamic Island notch at the top. That’s a design change coming to the cheaper iPhones this year.

The dummy units also show the location of the SIM tray, indicating they might have been manufactured for an international market. The US iPhone 15 models will not feature physical SIM cards.

Moreover, the mockups reveal the slightly tweaked design. The rear-facing edges will be curved, which should make the iPhone easier to hold.

Most importantly, the iPhone 15 dummy units show the new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro. The base iPhone 15 version will still feature a traditional mute switch.

As for the materials themselves, the iPhone 15 Pro dummy units aren’t made of titanium, as the real thing. That’s another exciting upgrade for the new Pro models, which will help Apple reduce the weight of the handsets.

Apple will likely confirm all these iPhone 15 design details and color options in a few days. The iPhone 15 launch event will take place on September 12th. The handsets should go on sale a few days later.