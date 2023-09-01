I’m immune to the iPhone 15’s ugly colors

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The iPhone 15 launch event is less than two weeks away, but we already know just about everything there is to know about Apple’s new phones. Recent leaks have even spoiled the purported iPhone 15 retail packaging and wallpapers. Separately, the iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max colors leaked, matching previous rumors.

The iPhone 15 colors leaked long ago, but what those leaks didn’t say was just how ugly the iPhone 15 color palette is this year. We had to wait for photos of purported iPhone 15 dummy units to realize how bad these color options look. There’s always a chance the leaks are wrong, and the colors look better in real life, but we’re not impressed if these are final.

Whatever the case, I’m immune to the iPhone 15’s color options, and it’s not because there’s only a very small chance I’ll upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro this year.

I said this multiple times in the past, but if color is the number one priority for your next smartphone purchase, you might be doing it wrong. I also realize that I’m probably in the minority when I say the color of my iPhone doesn’t matter.

Sure, I bought a pink iPhone 6s back in the day because I loved the look. And I got a purple iPhone 14 Pro last year because that was the best-looking color for me. So yes, I do value the appearance of the iPhone. But only up to a point.

While I preordered the iPhone 14 Pro as soon as it was available, I was close to canceling it on launch day. There was no indication from the retailer that I’d receive mine that Friday. Expecting the delivery of my purple iPhone to be delayed, I was ready to cancel my order, walk into a store, and get whatever color they had, as long as it was a Pro model with enough storage.

I’d have done the same with any previous iPhone, including the pink iPhone 6s.

The point I’m trying to make is that, at the end of the day, iPhone color means very little to me. So, while I don’t like Apple’s muted iPhone 15 and 15 Pro color choices, as revealed in the images above, I’m already immune to them. I don’t have a preference, and I’d get whatever iPhone model is in stock at the price point and storage tier I want.

Mind you, I’m not even bringing carriers into the mix because I get my phones contract-free or unlocked. But that would also be a more important factor than color, assuming I’d get a great trade-in deal from a mobile operator.

I mention carriers as they’re part of the only scenario that results in me upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro this year. If a carrier gets me that trade-in, I will get whatever iPhone 15 Pro model they have in stock at the time of the deal. If anything, the duller color palette would make my choice simpler. There wouldn’t be an ounce of regret for not getting the color I wanted. That’s how simple it is.

I do not spend much time admiring the color of my iPhone, especially since, most of the time, I alter the iPhone’s appearance either with a case or a skin. The same applies to Android phone colors. Yes, they might be exciting, but that’s a short-lived feeling.

Also, I don’t care about my Apple products matching colors either. Because I pay similar attention to the color options of the Mac and Apple Watch. And I don’t care about iPad colors, either.

That’s not to say Apple couldn’t have done a better job with the iPhone 15 color palette. I understand the criticism from iPhone users who care more than me about the colors.

However, the iPhone 15 series brings much bigger upgrades than the color options. I’ve gone through all of the great upgrades coming to the iPhone series before:

The iPhone 15 design tweaks, the USB-C port, the camera upgrades, and the performance are all worth getting excited about, no matter what the paint on the glass and metal looks like.