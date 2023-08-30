iPhone 15 Pro colors hinted at Apple event invite? Here’s what we know

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With the Wonderlust event announced for September 12, we expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 series during the keynote. While in the past years, the keynote invitation mostly hinted at upcoming wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, this time, Apple might be hinting at the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro color options.

Over the past few weeks, several leakers and analysts corroborated the same colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models. As Apple is expected to unveil a new titanium frame over stainless steel, the newest iPhones could come in:

Natural titanium color

Darker Titanium

Darker Blue

White

Interestingly, the Wonderlust event invite shows all these colors on an Apple logo formed with powder/dust, giving even more credibility for these colors’ leaks.

Luckily, we’ll discover the new iPhone 15 Pro colors in less than two weeks. I plan to choose Darker Blue or Darker Titanium from the current options leaked, especially the latter, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could come in the same finish.

Image source: Ian Zelbo/X

Does the Wonderlust event invite hint at more than just iPhone 15 Pro colors?

I would love to say it does, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro colors, Apple might hint at upcoming wallpapers for these phones, as in previous invites.

Besides the new colors and the titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with a new A17 Bionic chip and more storage capacities, and the Pro Max option could have a periscope lens with up to 6x to 10x optical zoom.

Unfortunately, we shouldn’t look much at the Apple event invite. Still, you could say that Apple playing with the words “Wonder” and “Wanderlust” might hint at camera upgrades, as who doesn’t love to take photos and record videos on trips? Maybe we could see spatial photography coming for the iPhone 15 Pro…

Interestingly, this is the first time the invite doesn’t have an AR Easter egg. Coincidentally or not, this change happened after Apple announced its Vision Pro headset, which focuses on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications.

BGR gathered everything we expect for this year’s Wonderlust event in the article below.