This is the best look yet at iPhone 15 Pro titanium color options

Apple could announce the new iPhone 15 Pro models in a few weeks from now. While we heard a lot about this upcoming phone, leakers have focused on detailing the new colors Apple will unveil for this year’s most expensive iPhones.

In a recent report, 9to5Mac said Apple would ditch the Gold and Deep Purple version of the iPhone 14 Pro for new gray and special edition blue colorway options. As Cupertino is moving from stainless steel to a titanium finish, it’s probably easier to go with these colors instead of gold – and the once-rumored Very Dark Red option.

According to the publication’s sources, Apple would choose a natural color of titanium, darker titanium, darker blue, and white for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro models. Thankfully, graphic designer Ian Zelbo gave us the best look yet at the possible colors of this new phone.

Image source: Ian Zelbo/X

Personally, I think the black finish is by far my favorite. And since Apple Watch Ultra 2 rumors say Apple will also introduce a dark finish for this wearable, I think these two devices will be a perfect match.

BGR’s Joe Wituschek says he’s dying for another Pro iPhone to come in darker blue. He says: “I wasn’t a huge fan of Pacific Blue with the iPhone 12 Pro or Sierra Blue with the iPhone 13 Pro, but a Dark Blue could pull me away from Space Black. Despite blue being my favorite color, I’ve never actually owned a blue iPhone. Let this be the year, Apple!”

That said, users who wish to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max might have to wait a little longer, as the latest report from the supply chain says Apple might have a delay for the phone from three to four weeks due to the periscope lens.

Fortunately, users looking for the regular Pro model or the standard iPhones will likely be able to get their hands on the new devices by the end of September.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors on the iPhone 15, and we’ll report back as soon as we learn more about them.