Vision Pro headset might be the reason Apple upgrades the iPhone 15 Pro to 2TB

This weekend, rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro getting 2TB of storage started appearing online. Some people believe this could mean Apple could finally bring 8K recording to its flagship phones. But I think the Apple Vision Pro might be the reason for Apple’s plan to offer double the maximum storage capacity to 2TB on the iPhone 15 Pro.

As already covered by BGR, one of the most exciting features coming to Apple Vision Pro is spatial photos and videos, which let you relive cherished moments like never before on the spatial computer.

Although the company says that your “existing library of photos and videos looks incredible at remarkable scale and panoramas wrap around you,” I’m convinced that the Apple Vision Pro might not be the only Apple product to capture “magical spatial photos and spatial videos in 3D.”

Since an improved LiDAR scanner is expected to arrive on the iPhone 15 Pro, this could be the push Apple needed to deliver this spatial photo and spatial video feature. While I believe current pictures and videos probably look good on the device, the company will activate a toggle to capture spatial photos and videos with the upcoming iPhone model.

Image source: Apple Inc.

If the 2TB rumor is accurate, this could indicate that the new feature is coming to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models, as these recordings probably need much more storage than regular Live Photos. In addition, it’s not unusual for Apple to lock “premium” camera features to the Pro models. To this day, regular iPhones can’t record in ProRes, and Apple requires iPhone Pro models with at least 256GB of storage to unlock this feature.

That said, spatial photos and videos might be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro with at least 256GB of storage (rumored to be the starting point for Apple’s next-gen iPhones) or 512GB, depending on how much storage these clips require.

One thing is for sure, even though Apple Vision Pro is still months away from being released – and you might not be able to get one in 2024 – Apple is surely building momentum and a proper ecosystem for when you are able to get a version of this spatial computer, you’ll be able to enjoy its features at its fullest, including spatial photos and videos.

BGR will keep closely following iPhone 15 rumors, and we’ll let you know once we discover more features coming to this device.