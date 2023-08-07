Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to have new 2TB storage option

Published Aug 7th, 2023 7:36AM EDT
iPhone 15 Pro Ultra

In about a month, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series. The latest rumor from Korean Naver blog user yeux1122 says iPhone 15 Pro models can have up to 2TB of storage, a first for Apple’s smartphones.

In addition to this report, MacRumors recently discovered a Weibo account that posted the same information during the weekend, but with another tidbit: Apple will ditch the 128GB storage option, so iPhone 15 Pro models would start from 256GB of storage capacity.

If these leaks are accurate, that would help explain why Apple is planning to charge more for the Pro models. Despite a new processor, titanium frame, and the rumored periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple always brought new features for its high-end phones without raising prices.

If the company is doubling the base-model storage capacity, then that would make sense why the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $100 or $200 more expensive than the previous iteration. That said, these are the storage capacities expected:

  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB

Unfortunately, rumors don’t talk about the storage capacity of the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. Although these phones could also have their maximum storage capacity increased from 512GB to 1TB, Apple might be holding this upgrade for next year.

As the company is rumored to add a 48MP primary camera to these models, offering more storage could be ideal. However, people planning to increase storage might be considering upgrading to a Pro model instead. That said, the regular iPhone 15 models should get the same storage capacities as the current generation:

  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB

With the iPhone 15 series just around the corner, we won’t need to wait that much to discover everything about these upcoming models. BGR has a complete roundup with the latest leaks, which you can check below.

