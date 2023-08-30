iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers might have leaked – here’s what they look like

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The iPhone 15 is all the tech world will be buzzing about in the next few weeks as Apple is about to launch its next-gen iPhones. The event is set for September 12th, which means the iPhone 15 should hit stores 10 days later.

This gives us plenty of time for last-minute leaks, and the newest iPhone 15 rumors concern some of Apple’s marketing materials for the new handset. After the purported iPhone 15 Pro/Max retail box leaked earlier this week, we now have concept images showing the alleged wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

It started with the following image the other day, showing the box of an unreleased iPhone featuring an S shape on top of a black background. Cue in jokes claiming the iPhone 15 series is an “S” upgrade instead of a big new release with lots of important updates.

Apparently, this is an illustration based on a hand-drawn schematic shared on social media in China.

iPhone 15 pro wallpaper and on box

White box

Source in photo pic.twitter.com/Q0c9gxlq13 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 28, 2023

As MacRumors explained, there is one reason to question the authenticity of the leak. Since the iPhone XS, Apple has used an alternating design for the retail box. You’d get the iPhone wallpaper/display on the box one year and the back of the phone the next. The iPhone 14 series shows the display, so Apple enthusiasts expected the iPhone 15 retail box to show the handset’s back.

Apple will break that pattern with the new series if the leak above is accurate. Considering the iPhone 15 is a phone of several meaningful “firsts” for the iPhone, that would make sense.

As a reminder, all iPhone 15 models get USB-C ports this year. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature the first periscope zoom lens for the iPhone. Plus, both iPhone 15 Pro models will pack the A17 Bionic processor. That’s the first and only 3nm chip in the smartphone and computer industries.

After that retail box made the rounds, someone created the iPhone 15 wallpaper concepts you see below. They’re based on the same schematic above, which apparently came from an engineer in a Chinese iPhone factory.

iPhone 15 Pro wallpaper pic.twitter.com/kFfx3Nul20 — William Faix (@WilliamFaix) August 29, 2023

The wallpapers feature the alleged iPhone 15 Pro colors. As a reminder, if leaks are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max should come in titanium, darker titanium, dark blue, and white.

I’d also speculate that the wallpapers might tease the switch to USB-C ports. Or the uniform Dynamic Island design for all iPhone 15 models. Or maybe the two halves in the image above mean absolutely nothing.

There’s no way to confirm the wallpaper above is genuine. Even if it’s based on correct information, it could be different from what Apple chooses for the default iPhone 15 Pro wallpaper.

I will say that such wallpapers would fit well with the retail box imagery. The dark wallpaper seen on the retail box might be what you get if you enable the Always-on display on iPhone 15 Pro models and use Apple’s default wallpapers. But that’s just speculation.

We’ll see the official wallpapers come September 12th when Apple unveils the iPhone series. After that, you’ll recognize the wallpapers everywhere, as they’ll be featured prominently in Apple stores and online.