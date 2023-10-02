Apple Pencil 3 rumors suggest 2024 iPad Pro will be a killer machine

The 2024 iPad Pro is looking to become one of Apple’s greatest iPad releases ever. Now, according to an X leaker, Cupertino is readying an Apple Pencil 3 that will have interchangeable magnetic tips, improving how designers and artists will use this upcoming tablet.

X user Majin Bu shared a concept of what this Apple Pencil 3 would look like with three different tips: one for drawing, one for technical drawing, and one for painting. It’s been five years since Apple released the latest Apple Pencil, and even though it still gets firmware updates to improve latency, a new generation is long overdue.

Since the last iPad Pro with the M2 chip didn’t bring many improvements, the following model seems to be the one to get them.

Not only will Apple add the new M3 processor, which will be far more capable and powerful, but the company is rumored to ditch the miniLED and LCD panels for OLED. With 13-inch and 11-inch options, what will make this product stand out is its accessories.

More recently, we heard that Apple is revamping the Magic Keyboard with a MacBook-like style plus an aluminum finish, making it thinner and lighter. We also hope this accessory resolves an annoying bug that iPad Pro users have: the keyboard consumes too much energy from the iPad.

In addition, with this Apple Pencil 3 rumor, we hope Apple fixes the same problem, as the Apple Pencil 2 keeps draining energy from the iPad, even when it’s not in use.

Finally, this iPad could get another design revamp by adding the front-face camera to landscape orientation rather than portrait, just like the iPad 10.

BGR will keep a closer look at the latest 2024 iPad Pro rumors, and we’ll make sure to share the latest reports as soon as we learn about them.