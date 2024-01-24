I hope it doesn’t take Apple 40 years to give the iPad the same treatment as the Mac

Today, we celebrate 40 years of the Macintosh – or the Mac, as it’s more commonly known. That was the product that revolutionized the personal computer category. While the Mac had some ups and downs during this 40-year journey, it’s been at least three years that Apple’s computers have been rocking as the best devices you could get.

Their prices are fair, they add a ton of value to your workflow, and the Apple Silicon era just keeps surprising us. But you know that. Not only has BGR been praising these computers in our reviews, but it’s just general consensus now. This is why I’d rather talk about the iPad.

The iPad has been around for almost 14 years now. It had many up moments, and around the iPhone X release, I’d recommend you get an iPad Pro with a Smart Keyboard Folio rather than a MacBook. That was just how things were going great for the iPad and bad for the Mac.

But Apple did its homework and turned the Mac into the computer everyone praises now. That said, it’s time for Cupertino to do the same with the iPad, and the upcoming OLED iPad Pro could be the perfect kick-off.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The company is expected to add this new display technology, the M3 processor, design tweaks, better cameras, and improved accessories. All of this could help Apple put the iPad on the right track, although iPadOS really needs an upgrade. Even though the iPad features high specs, the software still doesn’t follow its full potential.

What also makes me a bit pessimistic about the iPad feature is that Apple is likely just adding a new chip to the upcoming iPad, mini, and Air models, which means nothing is really going to change in the near future.

Still, I hope Apple finally revamps iPadOS. After all these years, the Home Screen is still full of blank spaces, and for most use cases, we need to find workarounds to what could be a simple task on a Mac.

Happy 40 years, Mac and I hope the iPad gets some inspiration from you.