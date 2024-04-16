Insta360 X4 might be the best action camera, period

Insta360 once again pushes the envelope of 360-degree photography with the launch of its latest model, the Insta360 X4. As a very strong successor to the highly-acclaimed Insta360 X3, the X4 model showcases a bunch of significant upgrades and innovative features. I reviewed the company’s previous action camera, the Insta360 Ace Pro, but this is an even more capable model.

Here’s an overview:

8K Video Resolution: The X4 is Insta360’s first 360-degree camera capable of shooting stunning, crisp 8K video. While not the first camera of its kind to offer this resolution, the X4’s implementation is very user-friendly and convenient, especially with native editing now in Adobe Premiere.

Editing & Viewing Recordings

The Insta360 app is very user-friendly and easy to navigate. Just connect to the camera via Wi-Fi on your smartphone, and your footage is ready to view, reframe, and edit. You can leverage the app’s AI to do the work for you, creating fun edits for family trips and travel clips without any extra effort.

You can also now import your footage directly into Adobe Premiere Pro using the new Insta360 Reframe plugin. It works just like the GoPro plugin before, giving you full control over your video. And if you want something more, the Insta360 Studio desktop app is also a good option.

Mic check, 1, 2, 1, 2.

Santana’s back to business… never mind. But the microphone built into the X4 is outrageously good. There’s some sort of noise-cancelling magic that destroys any sort of wind noise. I stuck the X4 on one of the 15,000 accessories they sent (the selfie stick), held it up through my car’s sunroof, and there’s absolutely no wind noise for the most part. It’s incredible, and I think more manufacturers need to emulate what Insta is doing on this.

Accessories and Mounts

Insta360 offers a wide range of optional accessories for the X4, including various selfie sticks and mounts, and I think they might have sent me every single one of them. These accessories really expand the device’s capabilities and usefulness, literally from action sports to motorcycle journeys, you can use this thing to record whatever you want.

Should you buy it?

Have you not ready anything I wrote? Yes, buy it if you are in the market for an action camera and are looking for the highest quality video, audio recording in a flexible, ruggedized, portable unit.