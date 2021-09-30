Why buy a new TV when home theater projectors are discounted at Amazon?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe you shouldn’t buy a new TV this fall during all the inevitable sales events. Why not? It’s because there’s another option that you should consider for your living room or basement. Amazon has some terrific home theater projector deals this year. As a matter of fact, we can’t even believe how low some of these prices are. The hottest deal right now is the beloved Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector that everyone always raves about for just $549.99! That’s only the tip of the iceberg, however.

Smart TVs have become more and more affordable these days. But once you buy one, you’re looking into that size. Why not check out a home theater projector on Amazon instead? You can easily get a picture up to 120 inches or even more for a fraction of the price!

Amazon home theater projector deals

Are you shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom? If that’s the case, a TV is obviously the way to go. Anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead. Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV, and there are three home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Prices start at just $549.99 for the Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector with a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,300 lumens, and support for picture sizes up to 200 inches. That’s right… 200 inches! Can you imagine how much you’d have to pay for a 200-inch TV?! And if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’ve got to check out the Optoma HD39HDR HDR Home Theater Projector. It’s on sale right now for $799 instead of $1,000. That’s pretty surprising since this model wasn’t even on sale this past Prime Day!

Also, don’t forget that you’ll need a projector screen if you want the best possible viewing experience. And if you think you need to spend a lot to get one, think again. This 120-inch screen with 17,000 5-star Amazon reviews is only $25.99!

We’ve also got a few deals on 4K projectors for you to check out, so scroll down to see them.

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p home theater projector

Optoma HD39HDR HDR home theater projector

Optoma HD39HDR High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 4000 lumens |… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More projectors with price discounts

Looking to step things up to a 4K home theater projector? Check out these great options that are on sale with discounts:

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector with HDR List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $1,199.99 You Save: $105.11 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD Projector with Advanced 3-Chip Design and HDR with 100% Balan… List Price: $1,599.00 Price: $1,439.00 You Save: $160.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

4K Projector, Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector, 1500 ANSI… Price: $1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG HU70LA 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Alexa Built-In, LG ThinQ AI, and LG… List Price: $1,799.99 Price: $1,546.99 You Save: $253.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And finally, we dug up a terrific deal if you want a laser projector:

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 3-chip 3LCD Smart Laser Projector, 3600 Lumens Color & White Brigh… List Price: $1,999.99 Price: $1,899.99 You Save: $100.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

