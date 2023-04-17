MyQ smart garage opener with 65,000 5-star reviews is down to $27

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The MyQ smart garage door opener by Chamberlain is a smart home device that is often overlooked. And yet anyone who owns one will tell you that it’s one of the best additions they’ve made to their smart home setup.

Using this simple device, you can open and close your garage doors using an app on your smartphone. Or, you can use voice commands instead thanks to Alexa support. It’s an awesome gadget that any tech fan will love. And right now, a deal on Amazon slashes 10% off the price of the MyQ smart garage door opener.

Those deals are great, but today I’m going to focus on the MyQ smart garage door opener. Adding a smart garage door opener to my smart home setup was one of the best things I ever did. And there are so many reasons for that.

First, it’s great not to have to deal with those annoying keypads that never seem to work on the first try. Or the second. Or the third. Instead, I just tap a shortcut on my iPhone or my Apple Watch, and presto, my garage door opens.

Another reason it’s so great is the fact that I never have to wonder whether or not I forgot to close my garage door when I rushed out of my house in the morning. I can just look in the app and instantly see whether it’s currently open or closed. The peace of mind alone is worth its weight in gold.

If you don’t already have a smart garage opener, you should definitely take advantage of this deal on the MyQ smart garage door opener. Thanks to a 10% discount, you can pick one up for just $27.99.

For all the reasons above, it’s a must-have device. That’s why the MyQ smart garage door opener has a whopping 65,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

The only real downside is that Chamberlain does charge a subscription fee for certain features after a trial period. That means if you want to connect your MyQ to smart home services or IFTTT, you’ll need to pay a monthly or annual fee.

If you want a similar device with even more features and no subscriptions, the Nexx NXG-300 smart garage controller is my model of choice. It does everything the MyQ can do and more, but it’s also much more expensive. There are no deals available right now, and the Nexx NXG-300 sells for $79.99.