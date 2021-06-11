I never want to cook again without this great gadget – and it’s only $35 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Truth be told, I might never grill steak again without this awesome device. Seriously, it's a total game-changer. Of course, it's also not the only nifty kitchen gadget in my arsenal, and there's another one I definitely want to tell our readers about now.

Truth be told, I might never grill steak again without this awesome device. Seriously, it’s a total game-changer. Of course, it’s also not the only nifty kitchen gadget in my arsenal, and there’s another one I definitely want to tell our readers about now.

If you’re generally a pretty busy person then you know that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with prioritizing speed, budget, and simplicity when it comes to home-cooked meals. We all prioritize those things — I know I certainly do most of the time. But in doing so, you often use ingredients that are… shall we say… less than ideal. In particular, spices and seasonings can really make or break a dish, and there is no question whatsoever that there’s a noticeable difference between bargain-basement seasonings and premium herbs and spices.

What you might not realize, however, is that using fresh spices from better sources doesn’t have to be a pain. That’s where the FinaMill Spice Grinder comes in.

I am definitely not a professional chef. Not by any stretch of the imagination. And I’m certainly not a connoisseur of anything, really. But despite all that, I’d like to think that I’m an above-average home cook. I can follow a recipe to the T and even craft my own recipes that always end up being quite tasty. I can also definitely taste the difference between premium fresh ingredients and cheap supermarket ingredients.

If you’re in the same boat as me and you happen to be looking to spice up your dishes a little bit — pun intended, I’m afraid — there’s a new gadget on Amazon called the FinaMill and you should definitely check it out.

This great little gadget looks at first glance like it’s similar to other battery-powered spice grinders. In some ways, it is. But it features an award-winning design that makes it so easy to use fresh spices and dried herbs instead of lower-quality cheapo store brands. The beauty is in the pod design. FinaMill comes with two pods and you can get as many more as you like. Line them up or stack them on your spice shelf and you can pop them on and off in an instant. In fact, you can even swap the pods quickly and easily with one hand.

The company sent me one to try a couple of months ago and it has already become an essential kitchen tool for me. And best of all, the white colorway is on sale for only $34.99 at Amazon and you can pick up additional pods for just $10 each!

Here are some of the key takeaways for this product:

FinaMill uses a patented system of interchangeable pods that each hold a dedicated spice, letting you quickly and easily swap pods to grind whichever herbs and spices you need for your recipe

uses a patented system of interchangeable pods that each hold a dedicated spice, letting you quickly and easily swap pods to grind whichever herbs and spices you need for your recipe Compact pods are stackable and save space in your spice cabinet

Changing pods couldn’t be easier — just press down on a pod to lock it in place, and press down again to release it from the FinaMill

The grinding mechanism is on the pod rather than the FinaMill itself, so there is no cross-contamination between spices

This package comes with one FinaMill and two FinaPod Express pods that can be filled with any spices you want

The FinaMill uses 3 AA batteries and has impressive battery life

