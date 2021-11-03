Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of.

Borescope cameras can basically see inside of almost anything. And these wireless models connect to your smartphone to use as a viewfinder. This week, several different wildly popular models from Depstech are on sale at prices that match all-time lows! The only bad news is that these deals are all about to end, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save.

Depstech WF010 Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: RUYRT3SF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s wireless borescope camera deals

Image source: Desptech/Amazon

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features and nifty add-ons. Additionally, you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on four different models. They have all been quite popular with our readers in the past so you should definitely check them out.

Wondering how good this week’s deals are? Well, prices start at just $29.59 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope when you use the coupon code RUYRT3SF at checkout. That matches this listing’s all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss!

The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular “snake camera”. It connects to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want. Also, you can use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

Depstech WF010 Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: RUYRT3SF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deep discounts

A wireless borescope camera is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand. It’s also a best-seller among our readers anytime it gets a discount. That includes right now! You can get this perennial best-selling model today for the same price it was on Prime Day. On top of that, there are also a few other Depstech borescope deals that are available right now at Amazon.

The first deal we’ll mention is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in.

The $80 Depstech DS300 Dual-Lens Borescope is down to just $47.99 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page and check out with the promo code DEP028DL. This is the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone.

Last but not least, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, we’ve got two great options.

The popular Depstech WF028 with a 16.5-foot yellow camera is down to $39.99 with coupon code DEP0285M. Or, get the newly updated Depstech Dual-Lens WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $90 is down to $55.99 right now with coupon code DEP028DL.

These wireless borescope camera deals will only be around until the end of the day on November 7. That means you’ll need to hurry up or you’ll miss out on this great opportunity to save.

#1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope – $29.59 (reg. $36)

Depstech WF010 Borescope IP67 Waterproof Inspection Camera List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: RUYRT3SF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera – $39.99 (reg. $50)

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: DEP0285M Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Updated Depstech WF028 Borescope with Dual-Lenses – $55.99 (reg. $90)

Depstech WF028 Borescope Upgraded 1080MP HD Inspection Camera List Price: $69.99 Price: $55.99 You Save: $14.00 (20%) Buy Now Coupon Code: DEP028DL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Depstech DS300 Borescope – $47.99 (reg. $80)

Depstech DS300 Borescope Inspection Camera with 7.9mm IP67 Waterproof Camera List Price: $58.98 Price: $47.99 You Save: $10.99 (19%) Buy Now Coupon Code: DEP028DL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.