Bose noise cancelling headphones are $50 off, and speakers are $129

Bose makes some of the highest-rated and most popular noise cancelling headphones in the world. Today, both of Bose’s class-leading over-ear headphones models are on sale at the lowest prices so far in 2023.

First, the Bose QuietComfort 45 active noise cancelling headphones are down to $279, a $50 discount. Or, you can upgrade to the even more advanced Bose 700 headphones for $329 instead of $379. Bose Bluetooth earbuds and wireless speakers are on sale too, and we’ve collected all the best deals from this week’s Bose sale into one place.

When it comes to headphones deals, there are so many big sales happening ahead of Valentine’s Day. The most popular one is the Amazon sale on AirPods Pro 2. They’re down to $199 right now, matching the all-time low price.

Plus, other Apple headphones also have big discounts. You can see them all in our guide on the best AirPods deals.

Now, in addition to those great offers, there’s a big sale on Bose noise cancelling headphones and wireless speakers.

First and foremost, both of the latest and greatest over-ear headphones models from Bose are on sale with $50 discounts. That means the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $279. Or, you can get the upgraded Bose 700 headphones for $329, a $50 discount compared to the regular price of $379.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between these two premium headphones models, there are several key things that separate them.

The most important differences are that the Bose 700 headphones have better noise cancelling tech, better sound isolation, and more premium build quality. Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have better battery life. Both headphones feature amazing Bose sound quality though, so you really can’t go wrong either way.

In addition to over-ear Bose headphones, two of Bose’s most popular in-ear headphones models are also on sale.

New and improved Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with active noise cancelling are on sale for $249. That’s still a hefty price tag, but it’s a $50 discount compared to the full retail price. Or, if you don’t need ANC, you can get Bose Sport Earbuds in any colorway for $129, a $20 discount.

Last but certainly not least, there are two more deals we want to mention. The Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $129, which is a $20 discount. Also, all three Bose Frames models have huge 50% discounts.