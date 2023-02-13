Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
MacBook Pro 2023 Review AirPods Deals Sonos Arc Review No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New shows to stream
Home Deals Audio

Bose noise cancelling headphones are $50 off, and speakers are $129

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 13th, 2023 10:49AM EST
Bose Headphones and Speakers
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Bose makes some of the highest-rated and most popular noise cancelling headphones in the world. Today, both of Bose’s class-leading over-ear headphones models are on sale at the lowest prices so far in 2023.

First, the Bose QuietComfort 45 active noise cancelling headphones are down to $279, a $50 discount. Or, you can upgrade to the even more advanced Bose 700 headphones for $329 instead of $379. Bose Bluetooth earbuds and wireless speakers are on sale too, and we’ve collected all the best deals from this week’s Bose sale into one place.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise…
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise… $279 (save $50) See Pricing
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700,Bluetoot…
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700,Bluetoot… $329 (save $50) See Pricing
NEW Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, B…
NEW Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, B… $249 (save $50) See Pricing
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speake…
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speake… $129 (save $20) See Pricing

When it comes to headphones deals, there are so many big sales happening ahead of Valentine’s Day. The most popular one is the Amazon sale on AirPods Pro 2. They’re down to $199 right now, matching the all-time low price.

Plus, other Apple headphones also have big discounts. You can see them all in our guide on the best AirPods deals.

Now, in addition to those great offers, there’s a big sale on Bose noise cancelling headphones and wireless speakers.

First and foremost, both of the latest and greatest over-ear headphones models from Bose are on sale with $50 discounts. That means the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $279. Or, you can get the upgraded Bose 700 headphones for $329, a $50 discount compared to the regular price of $379.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise…
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise… $279 (save $50) See Pricing
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700,Bluetoot…
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700,Bluetoot… $329 (save $50) See Pricing

If you’re wondering what the difference is between these two premium headphones models, there are several key things that separate them.

The most important differences are that the Bose 700 headphones have better noise cancelling tech, better sound isolation, and more premium build quality. Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have better battery life. Both headphones feature amazing Bose sound quality though, so you really can’t go wrong either way.

NEW Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, B…
NEW Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, B… $249 (save $50) See Pricing
Bose Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Blu…
Bose Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Blu… $129 (save $20) See Pricing

In addition to over-ear Bose headphones, two of Bose’s most popular in-ear headphones models are also on sale.

New and improved Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with active noise cancelling are on sale for $249. That’s still a hefty price tag, but it’s a $50 discount compared to the full retail price. Or, if you don’t need ANC, you can get Bose Sport Earbuds in any colorway for $129, a $20 discount.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speake…
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speake… $129 (save $20) See Pricing
Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth A…
Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth A… $124.50 (50% off) See Pricing

Last but certainly not least, there are two more deals we want to mention. The Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $129, which is a $20 discount. Also, all three Bose Frames models have huge 50% discounts.

Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News