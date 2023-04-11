Blink cameras and video doorbells are down to the lowest prices ever

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Blink home security camera deals and Blink Video Doorbell deals seem to come and go fairly often these days. Amazon has been running sales on its Blink device lineup about every month since the holidays last year. Of course, not all sales are created equal, and I have been tracking them.

Right now, Amazon is offering some decent deals on all the most popular Blink devices. Prices start at $34.99 if you want a Blink Video Doorbell. Or, if you want a Blink Mini camera that everyone loves so much, you can get one for $24.99 or a 3-pack for $63.99, which drops your price to $21.33 each.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Beginning with the super-popular Blink Video Doorbell, this already-affordable model is on sale right now for only $34.99. That’s the lowest price ever for this model. Check out our Blink Video Doorbell review and you’ll see how much bang for your buck this video doorbell offers. It also works with Alexa, of course, and it’s a must-have addition to any Blink setup.

As far as Blink home security cameras go, all the most popular models are on sale with deep discounts right now. That includes the newest addition to Blink’s indoor camera lineup, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, which is currently on sale for $41.99 instead of $60.

This awesome camera pans and tilts, as the name suggests. That means you can place one camera just about anywhere in a room and you’ll get full 360-degree coverage as you pan and tilt the camera using the Blink app. Definitely check out our Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera review for more details.

Other popular Blink home security cameras also have deals this week, and many are available at all-time low prices. That includes Blink Outdoor cameras starting at $63.99 instead of $100, or Blink Outdoor add-on cameras for $57.50 each. That’s an incredible price for a waterproof camera with 2-year battery life.

The Blink Floodlight camera is on sale with a 29% discount, dropping it to an all-time low price of $90.99. And the biggest discounts are available on Blink bundles, of course.

Check out all the Blink camera deals and Blink Video Doorbell deals right here on Amazon’s site. You’ll also find a few more of our favorite offers down below.