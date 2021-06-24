Have a video game console? This $48 device on Amazon makes it feel so much faster

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people were stuck at home in coronavirus lockdowns late last year, so it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation video game consoles have been flying off the shelves ever since they were first released. On top of that, the insanely popular Nintendo Switch might be outselling the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X despite how old it is. Previous-generation gaming consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One are also still selling quickly because gaming has become so popular again. Long story short, everyone seems to be looking for ways to escape everything that’s going on right now, if only for a couple of hours at a time.

It doesn’t matter whether you just bought yourself a brand new video game console or you’ve been playing your favorite titles on the same hardware for years. In either case, there’s one accessory in particular that you should think about checking out. No, we’re not talking about basic things like controllers or external hard drives. We’re talking about a simple little $48 gadget on Amazon that will make any video game console feel so much faster.

Online multiplayer gaming and game-streaming are by far the best things about modern consoles, if you ask us. That’s especially true in the current landscape since gathering indoors with friends to play games isn’t always advisable unless everyone has been vaccinated. Of course, nothing ruins a gaming session faster than when things slow down due to a bad Wi-Fi connection. No one wants to wait for you to reconnect if your connection drops out, and no one wants to watch your stream if your resolution keeps nosediving.

If you don’t mind spending the money, you can try a new wireless router or even a fancy mesh system like the eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system that everyone loves so much. But if you want to really fix the problem, the key is to completely eliminate Wi-Fi.

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Starter Kit (TL-PA7017 KIT) - Gigabit Port, Plug&Play, Ethernet Over Power

It should go without saying that no wireless connection will ever be as stable as a wired data connection. The problem, however, is that running Cat-6 cable and installing Ethernet ports in your home is a complicated and expensive endeavor. What you probably don’t realize is that the wiring is already there, you’re just not utilizing it. With a solution like the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Starter Kit, you can instantly turn your regular old power outlets into lightning-fast gigabit Ethernet ports! All you need to do is plug one box into a power outlet near your router and another one into a power outlet near your video game console. Press a single button on each box to connect them, and then plug them in using regular Ethernet cables.

Voila! You now have a lightning-fast wired internet connection anywhere in your home. It’s so easy to set up and the results are instantaneous. You’d have to be crazy not to at least give it a shot if you’re serious about gaming. And as an added bonus, you’ll notice that all the movies, TV shows, and videos you stream using apps on your console will benefit as well. It really is a win/win.

