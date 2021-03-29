If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m going to be completely honest with you right off the bat: I thought this viral TikTok was absolute bologna when I first saw it. I’m lucky if my lettuce stays fresh for a few days after I buy it, and then here comes food blogger and TikToker Lama Bazzi with a ridiculously simple trick for keeping lettuce fresh not just for a week or two, but for a whole month. Yeah, right!

Then, I decided to cast my disbelief aside and actually give this simple trick a try. After all, the only thing you need for this trick is a regular old Mason jar that costs just a few bucks on Amazon. So I went ahead and gave it a shot… and believe it or not, it worked just like Bazzi said it would.

In a TikTok video posted all the way back in January, Bazza claimed that all you have to do to keep lettuce fresh for up to a month is drop it in a canning jar like a Mason jar or a Ball jar, submerge it fully in water, and seal the lid. That’s it. Here’s here original TikTok that ended up going viral:

Bazzi goes into greater detail about how and why the trick works on her food blog, TasteGreatFoodie. She also discusses why you don’t need to worry about things like mold using this method.

I decided to try it myself, and I followed her recommendation to wash the lettuce thoroughly before putting it in the jar, and to change the water every 1-3 days. This helps to ensure that bacteria won’t become a problem. I left my lettuce in the jar for two weeks and wouldn’t you know? When I finally took the lettuce out to make a salad, it looked and tasted almost exactly the same as it did before I had canned it two weeks early.

In a follow-up TikTok that really blew up, Bazzi showed off some of her lettuce after it had been in a Mason jar for a full month:

Mason jars and Ball jars are so cheap on Amazon, so there’s nothing at all preventing you from using this technique yourself. Apart from being amazed at the mere fact that it actually works, it’s an awesome way to cut down on waste and ultimately save money!

