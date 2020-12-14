McDonald’s is giving away free food and drinks throughout the month of December to celebrate the holidays, starting on December 14th with free double cheeseburgers.

In order to take advantage of McDonald’s free daily deals, you will need to download the McDonald’s mobile app and spend at least $1 on your order.

The only exception to the rule above is the free 2-pack or 3-pack of chocolate chip cookies on December 24th, which are do not require a minimum purchase.

At the tail end of one of the worst years in modern history, we’ll take all of the good news that we can get, whether it’s in regards to the distribution of vaccines or the distribution of free hamburgers. For now, we’re talking about the latter, because McDonald’s is giving away food from December 14th to December 24th to celebrate the holidays.

Every day for the next 11 days, McDonald’s is featuring a different character from a holiday-themed show or movie and a matching menu item that customers can get for free. You can access all of the daily deals from the McDonald’s mobile app. Just visit the deals section and add the deal of the day to your order. It’s worth noting that you do have to spend at least $1 in order to qualify for the deal, so keep that in mind before you place an order.

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge.”

In case you want to plan ahead, here are all of the daily deals at McDonald’s (and the corresponding characters):

December 14: Free Double Cheeseburger (The Griswolds)

(The Griswolds) December 15: Free Big Mac (The Abominable Snow Monster)

(The Abominable Snow Monster) December 16: Free Egg McMuffin (The Grinch)

(The Grinch) December 17: Free McDouble (John McClane)

(John McClane) December 18: Free Medium World Famous Fries (Rudolph)

(Rudolph) December 19: Free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets (Gizmo)

(Gizmo) December 20: Free Hotcakes (Buddy the Elf)

(Buddy the Elf) December 21: Free Any Size Hot or Iced Coffee (Scrooge)

(Scrooge) December 22: Free Any Size McFlurry (Frosty the Snowman)

(Frosty the Snowman) December 23: Free Bakery Item (Frank Costanza and the rest of us)

(Frank Costanza and the rest of us) December 24: Free 2- or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies (Santa Claus)

You can only use each daily offer once, so don’t expect to go McDonald’s-hopping on December 17th for a bunch of free double cheeseburgers. Also, unlike all of the other menu items, the free cookies on Christmas Eve won’t require a minimum purchase, presumably because Santa won’t pay for cookies no matter what.

If you plan to snag some freebies from McDonald’s this month, be sure to download the app for iPhone or Android.