The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has started shipping across the US, with FedEx and UPS handling deliveries to medical centers that will manage immunizations.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations will start on Monday in the US, with healthcare workers and nursing home residents being among the first people to get the drug.

Some three million doses of the drug will be shipped to medical facilities initially, with more units to follow.

The novel coronavirus vaccine that Pfizer and BioNTech developed was the first one to finish Phase 3 trials. The two companies announced interim and final results in mid-November, revealing plans to seek an emergency approval with regulators worldwide. The UK was the first to approve the drug. Some 800,000 doses were delivered to the country where vaccinations started last week. The US followed, with the FDA review panel recommending the use of the vaccine on Thursday. The agency issued the Emergency Use Authorization on Friday, setting in motion plans to start vaccinations around the US. Pfizer started shipping the drug over the weekend to various hospitals in the country. The first inoculations should start on Monday in various states that have received the first vaccine batches, with more places to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Authorities need to overcome three problems with these first COVID-19 vaccines. First of all, the supply will be constrained for quite a while, as Pfizer and BioNTech have run into a few issues in the past few months that diminish their ability to meet the goals for 2020. Supply will ramp up significantly in 2021 when more than a billion doses will be manufactured. Secondly, mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna drugs need to be stored at sub-zero temperatures before use, especially the former. The drug must be transported and stored at -94F (-70C) until it’s ready to be used.

Finally, many people are still skeptical about coronavirus vaccines, and the US government will need to convince them that the drug is safe for use, in addition to being effective at preventing severe disease.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn contradicted on Sunday President Trump’s claim that the vaccine could have been released a week ago. “We do not feel that this could have been out a week earlier,” Hahn told ABC News’ This Week. “We went through our process. We promised the American people that we would do a thorough review of the application, and that’s what we did.”

Governors and state health officials have been preparing for vaccines’ arrival now that the Pfizer/BioNTech drug got its EUA. The New York Times reports that the first boxes of vaccines were placed in dry ice at a Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Mich. Delivery trucks and planes were sent across the US, packing nearly three million doses of the first batch. FedEx and UPS are transporting the drug to all locations that will administer the vaccines.

All the boxes containing doses are monitored in real-time via GPS trackers, while temperature sensors ensure they’re at the required temperature. The guarded trucks are also outfitted with light exposure sensors, per The Times. Meanwhile, hospitals installed new security equipment, and officials are reportedly tight-lipped about where they’re storing the drug.

“As you can imagine, with concerns over the novelty of the vaccine and risks of diversion or sabotage, we want to be sensitive to that and provide security,” Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ chief patient safety officer Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harmon told the paper. The exec said the hospital system would distribute the vaccine at indoor locations in New Mexico, without providing more specific information.

It will be health care workers and residents of nursing homes who will receive the first doses on Monday, with vaccinations to continue for the foreseeable future. The CDC’s independent review panel made its recommendations for vaccine prioritization even before the FDA cleared the drug for emergency use so that states had time to prepare accordingly.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said a few days ago that the US could beat the pandemic even faster than initially anticipated, but only if enough people step up to the plate and get vaccinated. There will be enough vaccine supply for anyone to get one at some point in April. Fauci said that if a large proportion of the population gets immunized, the US might return to normal next summer or fall. Around 70% of the population will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine for the country to reach herd immunity.

Moderna’s EUA review will follow this week, and the drug is also likely to get approved. Moderna’s drug showed similar efficacy, saying the drug is 94% effective against COVID-19. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective.