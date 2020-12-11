Leaked Galaxy S21+ hands-on video reveals the final design of Samsung’s next flagship phone.

The biggest design change is the triple-camera array on the back of the phone, which looks completely different than anything Samsung has tried before.

The video also reveals Galaxy S21+ benchmark results: 1115 single-core and 3326 multi-core.

I am starting to doubt that a smartphone will ever debut again without being thoroughly leaked and spoiled from every angle months ahead of launch. Samsung is one of the most frequent targets of major leaks, and a YouTuber shared a hands-on video of its next flagship this week, giving us an early look at the refreshed design.

As spotted by SamMobile, the phone in the video carries the model number SM-G996U, which already popped up on Geekbench at least once this year. This is the Galaxy S21+, and although the user “Random Stuff 2” spends most of the run time showing off the benchmark results, we also get to see the phone in action.

Due to a number of leaks from reliable sources, we already knew that Samsung was going to overhaul the design of the S21 series rather noticeably. This was all but confirmed a few days ago when legitimate marketing materials made their way online, showcasing the new rear camera enclosure of the Galaxy S21+. The triple rear camera uncovered in that clip looks identical to the one in the YouTube video below, cut off from the rest of the rear panel by a distinct line, but spilling over on to the left side and the top of the phone. You can see it about 55 seconds in:

More design details gleaned from the video include the addition of a matte black rear panel, flat Infinity-O display, and physical buttons along the right side of the phone. It might not be the most significant redesign that the Galaxy series has ever seen, but there are enough changes that fans of the brand will see the difference.

The back half of the video is just a benchmark app putting the phone through its paces. Geekbench gives the Galaxy S21+ and its Snapdragon 888 CPU a single-core score of 1115 and multi-core score of 3326. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 12 Pro scored 1585 and 3924, respectively. The Galaxy S21+ will undoubtedly be a powerful phone in its own right, but don’t expect this to be the year that Android finally overcomes Apple.

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21+ will feature a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, 4,800 mAh battery, triple-camera system with a 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and support for 5G. Samsung might announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14th, with sales starting before the end of the month.