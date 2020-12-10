In a coronavirus update this week on CNN, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why the Christmas holiday season is so much more worrisome to experts like him compared to Thanksgiving, relative to the coronavirus pandemic.



Part of the problem is the fact that the Christmas holiday season is so much longer than Thanksgiving, with people tending to travel throughout the whole month of December to get together with families.

Getting together with families — and any kind of travel — is being extremely discouraged by health experts right now because of the tendency with which such travel and gatherings spread coronavirus cases.



One of the reasons White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is so much more worried about the intensity of the COVID-19 spread that will accompany the Christmas holiday, as part of the latest coronavirus update he’s shared in recent interviews, has to do with an obvious fact that it’s hard to overlook.

Let’s be clear: travel of any kind right now, especially in the service of bringing families together for large or even modest gatherings indoors, is being strongly discouraged by public health experts. Nevertheless, millions of Americans did just that anyway over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, something for which we’re only just starting to see the effects of now — since it would have taken several days or even a week or more post-Thanksgiving to see new coronavirus cases materialize from it. The difference between last month and now, though, has to do with the fact that the Christmas holiday season has tended to stretch over an extended period of time. Holiday get-togethers generally happen throughout December, and they aren’t just limited to the day-of or the days immediately before Christmas itself.

During an interview with CNN on December 7, Dr. Fauci said that he’s very concerned about a wave of new coronavirus cases during the Christmas and Hanukkah season that will be even worse than the wave attributable to Thanksgiving. “This may be even more compounded because it’s a longer holiday.

“I think it could be even more of a challenge than what we saw with Thanksgiving. I hope that people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify — if not essentially shut down — their holiday season, but we are in a very critical time in this country right now.”

The latest numbers certainly bear that out. Current stats from Johns Hopkins University show that more than 15.1 million coronavirus cases have been identified in the US since the pandemic began, along with more than 286,000 deaths from the virus. “We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data,” Dr. Fauci said. “This is tough going for all of us.”

On a related note, Dr. Fauci this week also joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the governor’s regular press conference to share some similar comments about the impact of the Christmas season on COVID-19 cases.

“The middle of January could be a really dark time for us,” Fauci said, speaking with reporters. “You’d expect that the effect of the Thanksgiving surge would be probably another week and week-and-a-half from now, because it’s usually two-and-a-half weeks from the time of the event. The problem is, that’s going to come right up to the beginning of the Christmas, Hanukkah potential surge.”