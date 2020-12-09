People who will receive coronavirus vaccines will still be advised to wear face masks for the foreseeable future, as researchers are looking to determine whether vaccination can prevent infection and whether immunized people could still be infectious to non-vaccinated people.

The current lineup of vaccine candidates will not prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, as they’re meant to reduce the severity of the illness and the risk of complications.

Vaccinated people might still be infected with the virus in their nose, where the pathogen could replicate to large enough levels before antibodies clear it to be dangerous to non-vaccinated people.

Surviving coronavirus doesn’t mean you should stop wearing a mask. COVID-19 immunity research data shows that most people will develop a robust immune response, but some still risk reinfection. The same goes for vaccines. Drugs like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have an efficacy rating of around 95% at preventing severe illness. But the immunity kicks in a few days after the first shot, and the best protection is attained a few days after the second injection.

People who will get vaccinated will have to wear masks between the two shots and well after the second one to prevent contracting the illness before immunity forms. But face masks will be required even after that, as researchers are still trying to answer an important mystery: Can immunized people infect others?

The coronavirus vaccines will prevent life-threatening complications, but people might still contract the virus, especially in those communities with raging outbreaks. But their immune systems would have already mass-produced antibodies that can block the virus from damaging the lung tissue to the point where severe symptoms appear. Hopefully, all vaccines would induce SARS-CoV-2-specific B and T white blood cells that will remember the virus’s spike protein and attack the real pathogen in case of infection. With that in mind, the vaccine studies did not set out to explain whether vaccinated people who get infected can still be contagious.

The theory is that the virus might still replicate inside the nose, from which it would attempt to travel to the lung and other places. Antibodies roaming the body would block those virus copies along the way, preventing them from infecting lung cells. But would the viral load in the nose be significant enough to infect other people, including those who didn’t get a vaccine?

While researchers attempt to answer this question, face masks will be required. They won’t just protect the wearer, but also people around the immunized individual. After all, vaccines aren’t 100% effective, and 5 out of 100 vaccinated people might still get COVID-19.

“A lot of people are thinking that once they get vaccinated, they’re not going to have to wear masks anymore,” Stanford University immunologist Michal Tal told The New York Times. “It’s really going to be critical for them to know if they have to keep wearing masks because they could still be contagious.” Tal will tests for antibodies in the blood and saliva samples from volunteers in the Johnson & Johnson study, which is currently in Phase 3 testing. The trials so far analyzed only blood antibodies.

Scientists speculate that antibodies might also reach and work inside the nose, but they’ll have to prove that’s what actually happens. Moderna speculated in an interview a few days ago that vaccination might prevent infection, but made it clear that they don’t have the science to back it up.

Thankfully, there’s already one idea that vaccine makers will use to see if any of the volunteers contracted SARS-CoV-2 after vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna will test trial participants for antibodies against a viral protein called N. Vaccines do not elicit antibodies to the N protein. Any resulting N antibodies would be created in response to the real virus. This would tell the researchers whether any of the volunteers who received the experimental drug were infected with SARS-CoV-2 after the infection and did not develop symptoms.

The absence of N antibodies would indicate that the drug prevented a COVID-19 infection, which would be an even better vaccine outcome. Again, the current drugs aim to reduce the severity of the illness, not prevent infection. And if vaccinated people can’t be infected, they can’t pass on the virus to others.

However, it’s not going to be that simple. Vaccine volunteers continue to adhere to health measures. They’re not going out to expose themselves to the virus and risk an infection. The absence of N antibodies might mean the volunteers were incredibly careful. Vaccine makers will need to conduct plenty of testing across a large group of volunteers, and the conclusions might not be available for some time. Therefore, the general public receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots in December would be much better off continuing to wear face masks while they’re in the proximity of others.

If N antibodies are present, this would tell researchers that some of the vaccinated volunteers might have had asymptomatic COVID-19. And they might have been infectious during the time, depending on how high the viral load in their nose and throat would have been.