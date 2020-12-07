CVS Health has started providing coronavirus patients with an antibody drug treatment from Eli Lily.

The drug is delivered via an IV and will be administered by trained professionals at homes and at long-term care facilities.

The new program has started in seven cities and may expand over the next few weeks and months.

As part of a pilot program put together by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, CVS Health was selected to provide antibody treatments to coronavirus patients who live at home or reside in long-term care facilities. The pilot program falls under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed which got off the ground this past May with nearly $10 billion in funding.

With so much attention rightfully fixated on coronavirus vaccines, it’s been easy to forget that a number of pharmaceutical companies have been working hard on developing antibody treatments for those who already have the coronavirus. Recall that Donald Trump managed to survive his coronavirus scare after taking an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

With respect to CVS, the antibody drug in question will come from Eli Lily and will be geared towards at-risk patients who already exhibit either mild or moderate symptoms. The Eli Lily antibody treatment — which is called Bamlanivimab — was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA in early November and involves a single administration of the drug via an IV. It’s worth noting that individuals who receive the drug will have no out of pocket costs.

In a press release about the drug’s EUA, Eli Lily noted the following a few weeks ago:

Bamlanivimab is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Bamlanivimab should be administered as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset. The authorization allows for the distribution and emergency use of bamlanivimab, which is administered via a single intravenous infusion.

“These newly available, important COVID-19 treatments can make a difference for patients at high risk for severe illness or complications, but they need to be administered intravenously by health care providers and with the appropriate clinical expertise and oversight,” said CVS Chief Medical Officer Sree Chaguturu in a press release. “Our Coram model allows us to meet patients where they are during the pandemic by delivering safe, clinically appropriate home-based care, and we stand ready to deploy our teams when and where the need is greatest as supply of these new monoclonal antibody treatments ramp up over the coming year.”

The pilot program began this past Thursday and involves seven cities and their nearby communities: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Tampa Bay. Patients can become eligible for the treatment if they’re within 10 days of the first symptom and if they’re referred by a hospital, urgent care clinic, their primary care physician, or long-term care facility.

The ultimate plan is to expand the program into other cities once the pilot program concludes.