A handful of drugmakers are in the final stages of getting their coronavirus vaccine candidates approved so that the process of vaccinating national populations can get underway.



President Trump’s three White House predecessors — Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — are now volunteering that they’ll take the coronavirus vaccine publicly, as a way of instilling public confidence that the vaccine is safe.



Through Wednesday night, there have been almost 14 million coronavirus cases reported in the US so far, along with more than 273,000 deaths from the virus.

Exactly one week ago, President Trump publicly declared, and his campaign Twitter account dutifully echoed, that distribution of the coronavirus vaccine would begin this week as well as “the week after” for frontline workers and seniors. In the days since then, including for most of this week, he’s used his Twitter account to rail against imagined election fraud, in contrast to the vaccine-related news that his three presidential predecessors are making today:

Based on confirmations from their respective spokesmen, Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to get vaccinated for the coronavirus in a public setting — which presumably would include an on-camera component — to try and instill some measure of trust and confidence among the American public that the coronavirus vaccine is safe, as well as vitally important, to take.



This news comes via CNN, which reports that Trump’s three White House predecessors are apparently prepping a kind of public awareness campaign of the sort that you’d expect the current president to be at the vanguard of. Bush’s chief of staff Freddy Ford, for example, has reportedly told CNN that George W. Bush has been in touch with White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, to offer to be helpful in whatever way they thought would be useful.

“A few weeks ago,” Ford told the news network, “President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated. First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

Story here: The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine. https://t.co/3B9vbDO8M0 — Adam Levine (@cnnadam) December 3, 2020

Likewise, President Obama — who’s currently making the promotional rounds with members of the press to promote his memoir A Promised Land — gave a SiriusXM interview that will air on Thursday, in which the 44th president promised to take the vaccine once it’s deemed safe. Not only that, Obama added that he “may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science.”

Along these same lines, President Clinton’s press secretary confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that he, too, would be willing to be vaccinated in a public format of some kind. In terms of where things stand with the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the US: Per CNBC, the first vaccines here are expected to start being distributed in about two weeks. The FDA has a meeting scheduled for December 10 to discuss and take action on Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, something that Moderna has also applied for as well. And, in related news, a CDC panel on Tuesday decided that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities would be the first people in the US to be vaccinated for COVID-19 once a vaccine has been formally approved here.