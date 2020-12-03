If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s incredible new M1 processor makes Intel’s desktop and laptop processors seem ancient, but there are currently only three Mac models that come with Apple Silicon.

The new M1 MacBook Air starts at $999 and outclasses Windows laptops that cost three times as much.

The other M1 laptop is the even more powerful M1 MacBook Pro — and it just got a big $100 discount for the first time ever at Amazon.

Cyber Week 2020 is a terrific time to score a great deal on a new laptop. A great example is Amazon’s awesome one-day deal that slashes the $900 ASUS VivoBook R Series 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop to a new all-time low price of $599.99. You really can’t go wrong with that great deal… unless you’re an Apple user in search of a new MacBook instead.

Announcements that are focused on Mac computers usually don’t generate quite as much buzz as iPhone news. Last month was the exception to the rule though, because Apple’s unveiled the first Mac computers ever to be powered by Apple Silicon. Just as Apple’s A-series processors are light years ahead of Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, so too are Apple’s new M-series chipsets compared to rival offerings from Intel and AMD. The M1 chip obliterates the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and every other metric that matters.

Apple fans who want to see for themselves currently have three Mac options that are powered by the M1: The new M1 Mac mini, the new M1 MacBook Air, and the new M1 MacBook Pro. Now, one of Apple’s hot new M1-powered computers just got its biggest discount ever at Amazon.

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon!

A new double discount Amazon lets you slash $100 off the brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s scorching M1 chipset. You’ll find a $50 discount on the product page and then another $50 discount will be applied at checkout. Only the 256GB model gets the extra discount, but you can still save $50 on the 512GB model if you need more storage. You should definitely be offloading most of your files to the cloud though, so there’s no reason to pass up the $100 price cut.

We’re not sure how long this discount will last and delivery estimates are already slipping, so grab one now before it’s too late. And for anyone who wants a new Apple laptop for as little as possible, you can pick up a previous-gen MacBook Air right now for just $799.99.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… Price:$1,199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… Price:$1,449.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

