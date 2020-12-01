If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon on Tuesday announced its best-selling deals during the retailer’s week-long Black Friday sales event and the three-day Cyber Monday sale that ended yesterday .

If you missed any of those killer deals, five of them are still available right now!

The brand new Echo Dot 4th-gen is down to $28.99 instead of $50, Obama’s new book A Promised Land is 50% off, 23andMe’s best-selling DNA kit is $99 instead of $200, and more.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale was a week-long affair this year, and it was packed from start to finish with deep discounts on all the hottest products you can think of. Then, once that huge sale wrapped up this past Friday, Amazon kicked off a three-day Cyber Monday 2020 sale that began this past weekend and ended at midnight last night.

There were so many incredible deals available over the past 11 days, and hundreds or even thousands of the hottest ones are still available right now at Amazon. Examples that our readers swarmed Amazon to get include 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks for $22.31 instead of $45, rare Purell hand sanitizer discounts up to 31% off, Instant Pot deals starting at just $59.92, a huge $60 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the best-selling Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for only $24, the Roomba 675 for $179 and the Roomba i3+ that empties itself for just $399 instead of $600, stunning Samsung 4K smart TVs starting at just $297.99, and so much more.

Wondering if any of those wildly popular deals were best-sellers? Amazon just announced the six top-selling items from Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020 — and five of those deals are still available right now!

Can you guess the six best-selling deals from Amazon’s huge pre-holiday sales? Now, it wasn’t Bose Bluetooth earbuds for just $89 or up to 40% off Alro wireless home security camera systems. It also wasn’t $115 off the awesome Furbo Dog Camera or the insanely popular LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $12.97.

Here are the top sellers from Amazon’s blog post on Tuesday morning:

U.S. best sellers during the holiday season thus far include the all-new Echo Dot, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” the REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic, Amazon Smart Plug, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test.

Those six products were definitely on sale with deep discounts, and they’re all incredibly popular, so it’s no mystery why they were insanely popular during Black Friday last week and Cyber Monday this week. Did you get them all? Did you even manage to get any of them? If not, don’t worry at all because as it turns out, five out of those six deals are still available right now!

All the info you need is below, but keep in mind that shipping estimates for several of these best-sellers are already starting to slip, so you might not have much more time to score these awesome deals.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) – $28.99 (reg. $50)

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$28.99 You Save:$21.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A Promised Land by Barack Obama – $22 (reg. $45)

A riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us to believe in the power of democracy

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NAMED ONE OF THE TEN BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR BY THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW

A WASHINGTON POST NOTABLE BOOK

A Promised Land List Price:$23.96 Price:$22.00 You Save:$1.96 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test – $99 (reg. $199)

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush – $25.19 (reg. $60)

Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step

Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift

3 Heat/Speed Settings + Cool option for styling flexibility. 1100-Watt power

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Black, Packaging May Vary List Price:$59.99 Price:$25.19 You Save:$34.80 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Basic Fun Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro Toy – $12.82 (reg. $20)

Updated Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic is now brighter than ever with a bigger screen and more pegs! The screen measures 8.125” W x 6.875” H. Includes more than 200 colorful, round, 1″ long pegs.

Inspires creativity and helps develop fine motor skills & hand-eye coordination!

Battery-powered LED bulbs light up the screen in 4 different ways for a fun light show of your artwork!

Includes 6 design templates designed specifically to fit this screen. If you would like more template choices, please go to Basicfun.com to download more options.

Basic Fun Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro Toy, Gift for Girls and Boys, Ages 4+, Multicolor List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.82 You Save:$7.17 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

