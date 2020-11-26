If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday shopping is here and the Amazon deals are in full swing.

Check out the Amazon Black Friday hub for all of the complete deals during this massive sale.

We’ve highlighted the best wireless headphones and earbuds that are on sale during this shopping event.

Shopping during the holidays can be brutal, or it can be easy if you’re organized and have planned out a list. This year, the shopping season will look extremely different than ever before and you’ll need to know where to go for the best deals on the top items. We at BGR Deals are here to give you some help in that category. Take a look at the Amazon Black Friday hub for the up-to-date deals and make sure to revisit to find the best options available.

There are so many hot deals available right now at Amazon, from pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer to $60 off our favorite Instant Pot, $50 off AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, and plenty more. You won’t find a better sale on Amazon devices maybe ever, as there are over 160 deals currently going on in that incredible sale. Imagine being able to cash in on 140 deals to make your home smarter than it already is.

While these are all very popular products, one of the most popular options that people are always looking for is wireless headphones. If you’re in the market for wireless headphones or earbuds (and who isn’t?), we’re here to help you find the ones that are right for you and those on your shopping list. There are huge savings on even some of the best headphones on the market, like AirPods Pro, Sony WH1000XM4, Bose 700, and more.

These deals won’t last forever, so you better snatch them up while you can. Check out our picks for the best wireless headphones and earbuds deals during this Black Friday sale. Remember to visit our massive round-up list of all the deals that are going on during Black Friday, including TVs, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, home and kitchen equipment and more. There’s no need to thank us for the heads-up. We’re just happy to help.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$29.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Arctic White… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Immersive Bass Sound, IPX8 Waterproof S… List Price:$69.98 Price:$28.03 You Save:$41.95 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi Stereo Wireless Headset, Built-in Microphone, Soft… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium… List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Active… List Price:$179.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$40.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$179.99 You Save:$80.95 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… Price:$249.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones, 100 Hours Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Over Ear with Deep Ba… List Price:$28.99 Price:$20.00 You Save:$8.99 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Active Noise Cancelling Headphones VANKYO C750 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear with Microphone Wi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$38.25 You Save:$21.74 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price:$59.99 Price:$46.99 You Save:$13.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Headphones in Ear, Hands-Free Headset with Noise Cance… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

