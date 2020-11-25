Netflix is losing 71 movies and shows from its streaming service in November 2020.

We’ve picked out the top ten movies and shows you need to watch before they’re gone.

There are many great movies and shows leaving the service in December, including The Office, The West Wing, Dexter, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The day that Netflix subscribers have been dreading for years is finally in sight. On December 31st, 2020, The Office will be removed from the streaming service once and for all as NBC reclaims the popular sitcom for its own platform. If you want to watch old episodes of The Office in the future, you’ll have to do so on Peacock.

We’ve known about the departure of The Office for years, but it’s still hard to believe that one of the most streamed shows of the decade will no longer be available on the biggest streaming service in the world. To make matters even worse, it isn’t the only blockbuster series taking its leave in December. Both The West Wing and Dexter will bid adieu to Netflix this month, along with Hell on Wheels, Nurse Jackie, and Gossip Girl.

That alone would have made December 2020 one of the roughest months on record for Netflix departures, but the bad news doesn’t stop there. Licenses for some great movies are expiring as well, like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which might be the best comic book movie ever made. If you somehow still haven’t seen Spider-Verse two years after it came out, put it at the top of your list and watch it as soon as possible.

Some classic blockbusters are leaving too, such as Back to the Future, Indiana Jones, and Fargo. Also, if you have watched the remarkably strange Netflix original movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things and actually enjoyed it, two other movies written by Charlie Kaufman — Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind — are on the chopping block. I’d argue that these are his two best movies, so once you’re done watching Spider-Verse, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to watch or rewatch these unique, funny, and emotionally resonant dramas.

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows, and specials being added to Netflix in December to take their place.