Oxford Languages has shared its 2020 Word of the Year, but it’s more than one word.

Oxford decided that 2020 couldn’t be “neatly accommodated in one single word,” and so picked 16 words that sum up the neverending year that is 2020 instead.

Some of the words they chose include “coronavirus,” “impeachment,” and “Black Lives Matter.”

If you had to pick one word to describe 2020, what word would you pick? Would you even be able to pick just one? If so, you’d have more success than the Oxford English Dictionary, which “concluded that this is a year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single word.” Rather than settle on just one, Oxford picked out over a dozen words and phrases that each sum up a different stretch of this unprecedented year and all the anguish it caused.

Because Oxford was unable to succinctly summarize the year in a single word, we instead get a fairly comprehensive recap of 2020, from the bushfires in Australia all the way to the US presidential election. In its report, Oxford provided a short explanation for why each word or phrase was included, which you can read below:

1. Bushfire

One of the defining climatic events of the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020 was the Australian bushfire season, the worst on record.

2. Impeachment

A hot topic in January when the trial to impeach Donald Trump began.

3. Acquittal

Peaked in February at the conclusion of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

4. Coronavirus

One of the more dramatic examples of increased usage, by March this year it was one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language, after being used to designate the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

5. Covid-19

A completely new word this year, first recorded in a report by the World Health Organization as an abbreviation of coronavirus disease 2019. It quickly overtook coronavirus in frequency.

6. Lockdown

The preferred term in most Anglophone countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, for government-enforced quarantine measures in response to the spread of Covid-19.

7. Social Distancing

Surged in frequency as governments across the world introduced measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

8. Reopening

Towards the Northern Hemisphere summer more hopeful words increased in frequency, including reopening (of shops, businesses, etc.)

9. Black Lives Matter

Exploded in usage beginning in June of this year, remaining at elevated levels for the rest of the year as protests against law enforcement agencies over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black Americans took root in communities across the United States and across the world.

10. Cancel Culture

Many societal tensions that characterized the year saw a significant rise in usage, such as cancel culture, the culture of boycotting and withdrawing support from public figures whose words and actions are considered socially unacceptable.

11. BIPOC

Usage surged for BIPOC, an abbreviation of black, indigenous, and other people of colour.

12. Mail-In

A big political focus as far as word use increase is concerned has been the US postal service as a means of casting votes in these troubled times, with mail-in seeing an increase in use of 3,000% compared to last year

13. Belarusian

The August re-election of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus saw the adjective Belarusian rise up the corpus charts rapidly as the story made the news around the world.

14. Moonshot

Had a rocket-powered ascent to significance in September as the name of a UK government programme for mass Covid testing.

15. Superspreader

Dates to the 1970s, but became significantly more frequent this year. There was a particular spike in usage in October, mainly with reference to the well-publicized spread of cases in the White House.

16. Net Zero

On the rise as the year draws to an end: the recent increase partly relates to the historic pledge made by President Xi Jinping in September, that China will be carbon neutral by 2060.

“The Oxford Languages Words of an Unprecedented Year report looks back on the events that shaped the astounding language developments of 2020, and the role our lexicographers have played in tracking these rapid modifications to the English language,” the group explains near the end of the report on its website. “From the sobering discourse of pandemics and politics, to the light-hearted neologisms that have emerged in times of darkness, language is the common thread connecting these shared experiences across the globe.”