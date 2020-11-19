Some iPhone 12 users are experiencing display issues such as green glowing or screen flickering.

Apple is aware of the issues, which are affecting iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models that are running iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and iOS 14.3.

Apple might be able to fix the problems with a software update in the coming days.

No smartphone launch is complete without a technical issue or two plaguing early adopters. Not long after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched last month, customers in the Apple Support Community began complaining about odd effects on their iPhone displays. Some owners see a green or grey glow or tint, while others say the screen flickers at times. Based on the sheer number of reports that have popped up online, these don’t seem to be isolated incidents. Some even claim that they have received replacement units with the same problems.

Apple has seemingly been made aware of all of these complaints because MacRumors got its hands on an internal document this week in which the company acknowledges that there is a problem with some iPhone 12 displays. That document, which the company has shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, explains that Apple knows about reports that have been circulating and is currently investigating the issue.

For now, Apple wants technicians to avoid servicing any phone models exhibiting any of the display issues described above, and instead tell customers to keep their iPhones up to date with the latest iOS version. As MacRumors notes, this would suggest that Apple thinks it can fix the problem with a software update.

Affected iPhone 12 models appear to be experiencing the issues when the display brightness is set to 90% or lower. The issues aren’t always persistent, with some users reporting that the glow or flickering goes away after a short time. The issues are affecting users on iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and even the beta versions of iOS 14.3. Every iPhone 12 model appears to be susceptible as well, from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A similar issue was found on iPhone 11 models shortly after they launched in 2019, and Apple was able to fix it with the release of iOS 13.6.1. In that update, Apple described the problem as “a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint,” so perhaps the same thing is happening on the iPhone 12.

Whatever the case, there is no fix at the moment, so you’re just going to have to live with it until Apple either pushes out an iOS update to fix it, or until Apple tells everyone experiencing green tints or screen flickering to take their new phones in for repair. We’ll update this post if any important developments drop today.