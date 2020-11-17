If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality UV sanitizing wand is a great tool to have during the coronavirus pandemic, but unfortunately, many listings on Amazon have inflated prices and questionable quality.

Thankfully, we found a terrific option that’s on sale at a discount: The Germ Reaper UV Sanitizing Wand.

The Germ Reaper is far better than the cheap UV sanitizing wands you see all over Amazon, and yet it actually still costs less than most rivals because it’s not price-gouged.

With the coronavirus pandemic once again completely out of control in the US, you should know that you need a face mask and Purell hand sanitizer with you at all times whenever you go out. It’s the only way to protect yourself and other people around you from the novel coronavirus. The CDC says so, the WHO says so, doctors say so, and experts all over the world agree. In fact, the CDC tells people right on its coronavirus site to always wear face masks anytime they have to leave their homes for any reason. It really couldn’t be any clearer: “Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.”

Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are down to just $0.36 each right now, so it’s a good time to stock up. Then, for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people, you should definitely pick up Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA while they’re down to the lowest price ever. Purell hand sanitizer is actually available with a huge discount right now, which is incredible. In other words, you really have no excuse to be without either.

Aside from alcohol sanitizer and other disinfectants, UV-C light also kills bacteria and viruses — including human coronaviruses. That’s why having a UV sanitizer wand is such a great idea, but the problem is sellers are taking advantage of the pandemic and charging over $100 for models that are of terrible quality. Lucky for you, we found a terrific option on Amazon that’s in stock now and is vastly better than other options out there when it comes to quality.

This great device is called The Germ Reaper Ultra Violet Sanitizing Wand and it’s a well-known model as opposed to all the no-name devices on Amazon. This wand is compact, portable, and you never need to worry about recharging it since it runs on batteries. You can supposedly use it on any surface you want and within just a few minutes, that surface should be sanitized. That means it’s fantastic for cleaning your face masks after you use them, and for cleaning other things you touch a lot like smartphones. Just please be smart and don’t use it on your skin or on anyone else, and definitely keep it away from your face and eyes.

Finally, if you’d rather have a box you can put things in to sanitize them, definitely check out the Coral UV 3 in 1 UV Sterilizer Box, which has a great discount right now at Amazon.

