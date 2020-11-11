If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Blood oxygen saturation is a hidden indicator of a possible coronavirus infection, and there’s a simple little device that allows you to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

What some people still don’t realize, however, is that there’s one more thing everyone should have right now.

Since COVID-19 primarily attacks the lungs, a decrease in blood oxygen saturation is a telltale sign of a coronavirus infection. In fact, many experts say blood oxygen levels often drop even before any other coronavirus symptoms appear, and even in asymptomatic cases where no visible symptoms ever develop. But how do you know if your blood oxygen levels are dropping?

No, you don’t need to visit a hospital to check your blood oxygen saturation. All you need is a simple device like the popular Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter. Press the power button, pop it on your finger, and you’ll get a remarkably accurate reading in no time. According to the Mayo Clinic, normal readings should be between 94 and 100 — and anything below 90 is considered unhealthy, so call your doctor right away.

ACCURATE AND PROFESSIONAL: Our fingertip oxygen accurately monitors measure O2 level, Pulse Rate, Perfusion Index and Pulse Strength in 8 seconds. Automatically powers on/off.

TWO MEASURING MODE: Spot check and continuous measuring for optional. With analysis result of pulse rhythm displayed on the screen.

BUILD-IN MEMORY: Up to 12 groups data of O2 level and Pulse Rate in record list screen. Quickly view your last 12 times historical data with one click.

Multifunctional Health Monitor: Check blood pressure and heart health with a single machine. People with high blood pressure are more likely to have heart problems.

Medically Accurate: FDA cleared device. In addition to systolic & diastolic and heart rate, Armfit Plus also monitors Mean Atrial Pressure(MAP), and pulse pressure, you can gain more insights about your blood pressure level.

Multi-User & Data Management on APP: Easy to filter and track historical data and trends of different users. Share PDF/CSV reports to your healthcare provider from the app for detailed insights. Data will be automatically uploaded when the device is connected to the APP via Bluetooth. (On iOS & Android)

