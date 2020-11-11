If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has a slew of early Black Friday 2020 deals available right now in its Holiday Dash deals hub, but there’s one sale in particular that you should definitely check out.

On Wednesday, for one day only, Amazon is slashing eight different best-selling Anker charging accessories to the lowest prices of 2020.

In addition to those great deals, you can also pick up 24-packs of Anker AAA batteries for just $6.19 each, so it’s a terrific time to stock up.

Black Friday 2020 is still more than two weeks away, but things are taking shape a bit differently this year. Instead of confining Black Friday deals to just two days or even just a week, online retailers are blowing out best-selling products at shockingly low prices all month long in November.

We’ve told you about all sorts of hot deals that are available right now on Amazon, from AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price and a surprising discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are impossible to find in stores, to FDA-authorized, NIOSH-certified Powecom KN95 face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks with an incredible 58% discount and sleek black KN95 masks for only $1.40 each.

Now, we found another awesome sale you need to check out.

For one day only on Wednesday, Amazon is blowing out best-selling Anker charging accessories at the lowest prices of the year. Anker’s hottest portable charger that normally costs $40 is down to $22.39 right now, and you can get a $30 compact power strip for just $13.99. There are six more deals to be found on charging accessories, plus there’s also an awesome surprise. 24-packs of Anker Alkaline AAA Batteries are also included in this big blowout, and they’re down to just $6.19!

Shop all the deals in Amazon’s big one-day Anker sale right here, and you’ll find a few of our favorites down below.

Anker PowerCore 13000 mAh Portable Charger

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Upgraded Capacity: The successor to PowerCore 10400—identical compact size but packed with even more power. Charges an iPhone 8 almost 5 times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 3 times, or an iPad Air 2 once.

Anker PowerCore 13000 mAh Portable Charger

Amazon.com Price:$22.39

Anker 20000 mAh Portable Charger

Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Galaxy S10, more than 3 and a half charges for Huawei P30, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.

Advanced Charging Technology: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank with PowerIQ Technology and USB… List Price:$42.97 Price:$29.49

Anker 10W Max PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: With a high-efficiency chipset providing 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave is bridging the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds.

Anker Wireless Charger, 10W Max PowerWave Stand Upgraded, Qi-Certified, 7.5W for iPhone 11, 11… List Price:$19.99 Price:$13.99

Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Cable 2.0

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Slimmer Yet Stronger: Constructed with quadruple bulletproof fiber cores to withstand up to 25,000 bends. An upgraded internal structure means the latest generation of PowerLine is even slimmer than its predecessors—with no reduction in strength.

USB C Cable 60W 10ft, Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Cable 2.0, USB C Charger Cable for Mac… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.99

