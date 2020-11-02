If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Actual NIOSH N95 masks and similar medical-grade masks on Amazon are still mostly reserved for hospitals and government agencies only.

The good news is that there are finally a few listings from top brands that everyone can buy, including 3M N95 masks, 3M R95 masks, and Moldex N95 masks that are surprisingly affordable.

If you want to spend far less money and get coronavirus protection that’s just as good, FDA-authorized Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks start at just $1.80 each right now!

Tons of people out there are on the lookout for NIOSH N95 masks, which are considered to be the gold standard in respiratory protection. With new coronavirus cases spiking to record highs right now in the United States, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Some unscrupulous online retailers charge as much as $270 for a single box of N95 masks, but there are actually a couple of well-priced listings right now at Amazon. First, you can pick up a box of 15 Moldex N95 masks for $48.99, which makes the per-mask price just $3.27. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for real NIOSH-approved N95 masks. If you’re willing to pay a little more, you can also pick up 3M R95 masks right now for $9 each when you buy boxes of 20 masks, and several different 3M N95 mask options are in stock right now. Of note to anyone who is unaware, R95 masks are just like N95 masks but they’re also resistant to oil-based particles in addition to droplets and aerosols that both R95 and N95 masks filter.

There are two important things you should note about these NIOSH-approved masks. First, they’re definitely going to sell out so you’ll need to hustle if you want some. And second, you can actually get the same level of protection or even better protection from other types of face masks out there. Those basic 3-layer blue face masks you see everyone wearing are fine for low-risk situations like being outdoors or in big open spaces like grocery stores, as long as you practice social distancing. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you should definitely stock up on these masks instead.

The most popular face masks among our readers right now are Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks, and it’s easy to see why. These are the only FDA-authorized masks on Amazon right now, and they were tested by NIOSH just like N95 masks. NIOSH found that they filter up to 99.2% of 3-micron airborne particles, and that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks on the market. While 3M masks can cost $15 apiece or even more, these FDA-authorized masks cost as little as $1.80 each.

If you’re looking for high-quality masks that were made right here in the USA but weren’t tested by NIOSH, we’ve got two fantastic options on that front as well. Bluegrass Masks BGM-1001 face masks were tested by an independant lab and found to filter 97.4% of 3-micron particles, and they’re just $1.80 each when you buy a 10-pack. That makes them the most affordable masks on all of Amazon that filter more than 95% of particles. You can also pick up 5-packs of BNX A96 masks right now for $16.99, which makes them $3.40 each. Independant lab tests found that they filter about 99% of small airborne particles.

