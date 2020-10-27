If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and Purell 12oz pump bottles at the lowest price online have been flying off the shelves lately.

But there’s also something else our readers have been looking for, and now there’s finally an opportunity to get it from Amazon.

Clorox wipes that have been so overpriced lately are finally in stock at Amazon with slightly less inflated pricing.

When it comes to coronavirus pandemic essentials, there are some deals that are far more popular than anything else. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at an all-time low of just $1.89, which is crazy. Sleek black KN95 masks are on sale for $1.40 apiece when you pick up a 50-pack. Purell 12oz pump bottles that are sold directly by Amazon are available at the lowest price since the pandemic began. And best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks for low-risk situations cost just $0.30 each.

Those are all incredible deals indeed, but there’s one more opportunity you need to know about right now. It’s not so much a “deal,” unfortunately, since prices on Clorox wipes are still inflated because demand is so high. But our readers continue to email us constantly in search of sanitizing wipes, so we felt compelled to let you know about a new listing that just popped up.

Hurry over to Amazon and you’ll find packages of 6-canisters of Clorox Wipes in stock right now for $69.95. As we said, that price is still higher than it should be. But with new coronavirus case numbers skyrocketing and grocery stores still completely sold out, this might be the best opportunity you’re going to get for quite some time. When these wipes inevitably sell out, you can also find Lysol wipes and Lysol spray in stock right now if you hurry. It’s the same story there, though — prices are inflated, but not quite as bad as they have been for the past few months.

