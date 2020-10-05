If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Schools have reopened across the country, flu season is just around the corner, and new coronavirus case numbers aren’t anywhere near as low as officials like Dr. Fauci want them to be.

More and more experts think covid cases are about to start soaring again, and several reports say it could lead to another big rush of grocery hoarding.

Things likely won’t be as bad as they were back in March and April, but you should still stock up on critical essentials like best-selling FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and more.

In-person classes have now resumed in schools across the country and the flu season is right around the corner. It should go without saying that this combination could be disastrous, and some experts believe we’re on the verge of a huge second rush of grocery hoarding.

Everyone surely recalls how horrible things were back in March and April of this year when it was impossible to find essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper. But the good news is that availability has improved dramatically since then, so there’s no way things will get as bad as they were the first time around. That said, it’s still probably a good idea to stock up now on some key essentials now in case people start stockpiling groceries again.

Everyone knows by now that they need to wear face masks whenever they go outside. They also know they need to use hand sanitizer like Purell whenever they touch a surface or object in public or anything foreign that comes into the home, such as packages and groceries. They know they need to sanitize things in their homes and offices with disinfectant wipes all the time (Clorox Wipes and Purell wipes are in stock right now at less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing). Not everyone is as smart or as cautious though, and there will likely be supply shortages in the coming weeks and months as case numbers continue to soar.

No one wants to have to deal with another rush of grocery hoarding, but you may be running out of time to get out ahead of it. That’s why you should definitely stock up now, and there are five key things you’d be wise to focus on.

Face masks

When it comes to high-risk activities like riding on public transportation, flying, or being anywhere indoors around other people, more effective KN95 face masks are good to have. Powecom KN95 face masks are very popular with our readers and are back in stock right now on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to pick up FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask you can buy! 10-packs are on sale right now for $26.25 instead of $45, matching an all-time low!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 Available from Amazon

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, you can also get actual N95 masks from top brands like 3M and Honeywell, Moldex, Harley Brand, and more.

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

You can also pick up best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks for $3.22 each when you buy a 5-pack, and best-selling COVAFLU KN95 masks are on sale for $2.60 each.

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $25.99 ($2.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $16.12 ($3.22 / mask) Available from Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling face masks have been Jointown 3-layer face masks since the start of the pandemic, and they’re perfect for low-risk situations like being outside. Right now they’re on sale for just $0.36 per mask, so you should definitely stock up whether or not you think a grocery rush is coming. Reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon-exclusive brand are also a great buy at $1.95 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

If you want the best of the best, there have been some rare opportunities lately to load up on things like 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved P100 particulate filters that are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies only. Note that these will likely be sold out by the time you get to them, but bookmark those pages and check back often because they appear back in stock from time to time.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

Hand sanitizer

The big news here is that Purell hand sanitizer is FINALLY back in stock on Amazon and there are FINALLY options that are available to everyone, not just hospitals. If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 12-packs of 20oz Purell pump bottles, and 36-packs of 1oz Purell travel bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now!

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box $38.00 Available from Amazon

MedEx Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus. It’s also a well-known brand that’s sold in stores like CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again. Even Clorox wipes are in stock today at slightly less inflated prices, but only if you hurry.

Clorox wipes Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $34.99 Available from Amazon

Household Cleaners On Amazon $3.29+ Available from Amazon

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon $21.99+ Available from Amazon

