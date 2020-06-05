Hulu announced that a series of older Roku devices that were released in 2012 or earlier will no longer be supported by its app starting on June 24th, 2020.

If you own one of the devices mentioned, you’ll need to upgrade to watch Hulu.

As frequently as we replace our phones, some of our other electronic devices serve us until they simply won’t turn on anymore. For some people, this is true of their media streaming devices, which explains why Hulu found it necessary this week to announce that it will be eliminating support for a few older Roku devices.

As spotted by Ars Technica, Hulu updated its support documentation to note that multiple older Roku models will lose access to the streaming service on June 24th, 2020. If you have one of the affected devices, you’ll see one of the two following messages: “Hulu Plus is no longer supported on this device” or “Your user session has expired.” If you see either of these messages, you’re going to have to upgrade to watch Hulu again.

According to the Hulu Help Center, these devices will no longer be supported as of June 24th, 2020:

Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or earlier)

If you want to find out the model number of your Roku, you can go to Settings > About on your device.

As the help center notes, these devices only supported “the classic Hulu app” prior to this change, which means that they weren’t able to access certain features, including Premium Add-ons or live TV. But as of June 24th, it sounds like they won’t be able to access the app at all, and will have no choice but to find another option.

Ars Technica notes that these devices went on sale in 2012, and chances are, if you’re reading this, you do not have one of these Roku streamers hooked up to your TV. Meanwhile, the latest version of the Hulu app is still supported by a wide variety of Roku hardware, as long as it has been updated to firmware version 8.1 or higher:

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

Roku Express and Express+

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later)

Roku TV

4k Roku TV

Here’s what Hulu has to say about devices that no longer support its app:

When our service is deprecated on a device, the Hulu app may no longer allow you to sign in or it may disappear altogether. In case the app does open, it may only display an on-screen alert similar to the messaging above. While we’d love for Hulu to be accessible to everyone, we occasionally have to discontinue our service on supported devices that are no longer capable of meeting our app’s minimum technical requirements.

Image Source: Hulu