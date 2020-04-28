Walmart is hosting a huge sale with more than one thousand discounts and rollbacks.

Most people don’t even realize it because it’s not being advertised on the shop’s homepage, but there are more than 1,800 deals in total .

Here, we’ve rounded up our picks for the top 10 best deals available right now on Walmart’s website.

In addition to those popular deals that are all available on Tuesday, there’s another big sale we wanted to make sure our readers know about. It’s happening over at Walmart, but most people don’t even realize it because it’s not being advertised on the retailer’s home page. Lo and behold, it’s right there if you know where to look and it’s home to more than 1,800 deep discounts and rollbacks on products from across every category on the Walmart website. Shop the entire sale right here, and check out our picks below for the 10 best deals in Walmart’s big sale.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro hybrid trimmer & shaver

Rechargeable OneBlade Pro can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

Trim it down – attach the 14 length precision comb for a fast and even trim in all the right places

Edge it up – dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before

Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months*. (*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro hybrid trimmer & shaver: $59.95 (reg. $79.95)

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

Nintendo Switch Lite

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price; For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours; Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system; Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad; Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.00

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Take it anywhere. See more. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, and 79% screen to body ratio ? take this PC anywhere and see and do more. Powerful enough for your busiest days, this PC features an Intel® processor and a solid state drive for speedy boot-up and snappier overall experience. Stay powered up and productive all day long. With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch, and stay connected all day. Integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support speeds up both navigation and productivity.

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $329.00 (reg. $469.00)

EVOO 11.6″ Ultra-Thin Laptop

Includes Office 365 Personal for One Year and 1TB Microsoft OneDrive Storage

11.6″ Ultra Thin Laptop, FHD 1920 X 1080

Tuned by THX Display

32GB Storage

4GB Memory

Mini HDMI

0.3MP Front Camera

Windows 10 Home

EVOO 11.6″ Ultra-Thin Laptop: $149.00 (reg. $199.00)

Free Google Home Mini + Sceptre 50″ Class 4K UHD LED TV

Diagonal screen size: 49.5″

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Backlight: LED

Smart Functionality: no

Inputs (HDMI/USB): 3/1

Free Google Home Mini + Sceptre 50″ Class 4K UHD LED TV: $209.00 (reg. $248.00)

Compound Kings 2-Pack of 3lb Neon Pink & Blue Slime Buckets

Two buckets of super stretchy and squishy fun! Ready-made and oddly satisfying to poke, squish, pop, stretch, and flip! These buckets are ready for all your mix-ins to be transformed into your very own custom slimy creation! The only limit is your imagination!Neon Pink ready made bucket. Neon Blue ready made bucket.

Compound Kings 2-Pack of 3lb Neon Pink & Blue Slime Buckets: $19.97 (rollback)

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Drive Sockets Set

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic Tool Kit 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Drive Sockets Set (model W003046) is packed with an assortment of everyday useful tools.The set includes high quality chrome vanadium steel sockets and screwdriver bits crafted from S2 steel that are built for durability. Tools are marked with blue lines for metric sizes and red lines for SAE sizes.They are neatly organized in a sturdy blow-molded case for easy storage and transportation All tools in the set meet and exceeds ANSI standards.

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Drive Sockets Set: $39.97 (reg. $67.49)

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65″

This Payton 3-in-1 TV Stand offers versatility and a patented design with three different options for displaying your flat screen. Choose from swivel mounted, wall-mounted and table-top displays. Create the perfect viewing angle with the swivel mount capabilities to pan 45 degrees left or right or keep a classic style with your TV on the tabletop. The Whalen 3-in-1 TV Stand can support most 65″ flat panel TVs up to 135 lbs. so you can create the entertainment center just for you! This stand offers ample room for storing your media components, gaming systems and accessories. The sleek console has a contemporary design that goes well with any decor. Whether you choose to use the TV stand in your living room, game room, kid’s room or any other area, this media center is perfect for any room in your home! From traditional to modern and all things in between, Whalen is sure to have a television stand to fit your needs.

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65″: $139.00 (reg. $150.00)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Special Edition

Includes all Versa 2 features plus a premium jacquard woven band, an extra classic silicone band and a 3-month free trial of Fitbit premium (terms and restrictions apply)

Use voice control built-in to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice (third-party app may be required)

Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insightsâ€¨

Control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations and add Deezer playlistsâ€”plus store and play 300+ songs on your wrist (subscription required; Pandora is US only)

With a larger display and an always-on option, your informationâ€™s always a quick glance away (always-on display requires more frequent charging)

Track heart rate 24/ 7, steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, active minutes and floors climbed

Works around the clock with 6+ day battery life (varies with use and other factors)

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby. Plus send quick replies and voice replies on Android only

Fitbit Pay

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Special Edition: $179.95 (reg. $229.95)

