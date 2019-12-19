Fully Immerse Yourself In Another World with a Virtual Reality Headset

Sometimes, reality can be a tough pill to swallow. We’re kidding, of course — that’s not an attempt to insinuate that your life is trivial and excruciatingly mundane. We’re just saying, well, everybody gets fed up from time to time, and a temporary escape from reality, so to speak, isn’t the worst thing in the world. And what better way to escape reality than immersing yourself into the world of Virtual Reality? VR has become increasingly prevalent over the years — whether it be within the confines of the tight-knit gaming community, an enhanced way to watch television and movies, or even as a fun, nurturing platform for teaching young students. If you’ve yet to dabble with virtual reality, well, you’re a bit late to the party. But you know what they say, better late than never. And with the holidays right around the corner, there is, arguably, no better time to get your feet wet when it comes to immersive, hyper-realistic content consumption. For those not familiar with any of the top-notch virtual reality systems being sold today, do not fret — we’ve compiled a list of some of the marquee names in the VR space. Let’s go through some of the best of the best.

Best VR Headset for Gaming

Gamers, rise up — the Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset is the perfect enhancement to your otherwise perfect PC gaming setup. Designed with Lenovo, the Oculus Rift is the foremost name in VR gaming technology. This latest iteration of the headset is ergonomically designed as a “halo headband” of sorts, allowing the Rift S to securely stay in place while not applying too much pressure on your head. It’s actually built for speed, as your quick-twitch motions are registered while you’re immersed in your game. Simply twist the fit wheel to the desired fit and you’ll be off and running — both literally and virtually. You’ll feel like you’re right in the game itself, thanks to the Oculus Touch controllers that transfer your hands right into the game en route for ultra-realistic, intuitive virtual reality gameplay. The headset itself features next-generation lenses and a sharper display, giving you more color, better graphics, and overall improved gameplay, not to mention less of a “screen door” effect, which essentially means you realize that you’re in a headset and playing a game. This version of the Oculus Rift also features Oculus Insight Tracking, which translates your movements into the game regardless of which way you’re facing, in addition to providing room-scale tracking without the use of external sensors. Best of all, the set allows you to choose from hundreds of pre-existing VR games straight from the Oculus store, so you’re ready to get going as soon as you pop a couple of AA batteries in the device.

Best VR Headset for Your Mobile Device

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in a brand new way to play games and watch movies, TV, or any other visually-stunning content right from your own smartphone, these Universal Virtual Reality Goggles from BNext are certainly an enticing option. Compatible with both Android and iPhone operating systems, these goggles can fit on any smartphone with a 4″-6.3” screen. This versatile VR headset allows you to play games and watch movies in your own 360-degree world. It supports virtually any type of screen resolution — HD, 3D, 720p, 1080p, 4K and essentially allows you to consume any content from your phone through virtual reality. From a comfort standpoint, these goggles are the real deal; after a few short minutes, you won’t even realize they’re on your face. They’re made with a breathable foam facemask that allows you to wear these goggles for hours on end without worry. With little to no pressure around your temple thanks to the goggles’ comfortable, adjustable straps, you’ll never have to worry about headaches or migraines. They’re also designed with an eyesight protection system in addition to FD and OD adjustments for reduced distortion and a realistic and vivid viewing experience every time.

Best VR Headset for Kids

If you want your kids to get in on the VR action — but also don’t want them consuming any more TV, movies, or video game content than they already do — getting them an educational VR set is a great alternative. If this is the direction you’re going in, you won’t find anything better than the MERGE VR Headset. One might even say you’re “tricking them” into recreational learning, but certainly not us. The merge is made with a comfortable and durable foam material that’s suitable for children of all ages to wear. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android phones and features a variety of STEM games and videos that make for fun, educational virtual reality for either the classroom or at home. It can also be used for the increasingly popular “augmented reality,” as it works with the Merge Cube to provide a super immersive learning experience for kids, teens, and tweens alike.