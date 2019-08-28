You can get Hulu half off for 6 months right now, thanks to Chrissy Teigen

The streaming service market is about to get significantly more crowded when Apple and Disney throw their hats into the ring in November, but the competition is already pretty heated as it stands today. Netflix is still the service to beat, but Hulu has done its best to undercut the home of Stranger Things by lowering the price of its ad-supported plan in response to Netflix’s price hikes and offering frequent deals that slash that price even further.

In celebration of Chrissy Teigen joining the service with an original cooking show called Family Style, Hulu is giving new subscribers the opportunity to sign up for the ad-supported plan for six months at $2.99 per month. That’s a 50% discount off the standard price. After six months, the price goes back to $5.99 per month.

There are a few caveats worth noting about this promotion. First of all, if you are currently subscribed to Hulu (or have ever taken advantage of a Hulu free trial before), you won’t be able to sign up at this price. Secondly, the offer ends at 11:59 PM PT on September 3rd, so you only have a week to lock in at $2.99 per month.

That moment when you convince @hulu to hook up your followers with the best deal ever. Hulu for half off for 6 months. https://t.co/Sp9NUbvSnx pic.twitter.com/MdtrrnGlNF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2019

This is a solid deal for a very good service, but before you start paying, we should note that Disney (which owns Hulu) is going to launch a bundle subscription that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $12.99 per month when the Disney+ service debuts on November 12th. Disney+ costs $6.99 on its own, while ESPN+ costs $4.99, so if you plan to subscribe to all three services anyway, you may want to wait on the bundle.