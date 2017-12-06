This is a difficult statement to make since it’s so subjective, but we’re going to go ahead and make it anyway: 2017 has been the best year so far for Netflix’s original content. There have obviously been some standout seasons of Netflix original shows in the past, but we think 2017 as a whole was Netflix’s strongest run so far. So much great content debuted, including new seasons of some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed shows to date. The most recent example is season 2 of Stranger Things, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. From surprise hits like Ozark and Mindhunter to new seasons of top shows like Orange is the New Black and the return of Dave Chappelle, 2017 had it all — but the year isn’t over quite yet.

Netflix is closing out the year on a high note, with a total of 34 new original movies, full seasons of Netflix series, and specials set to premiere this month. We’ve already seen a few noteworthy debuts and the next big one comes this Friday when season 2 of the hit series The Crown will be released in full. Then Netflix really turns up the heat with everything from a big-budget Will Smith movie called Bright to another new Dave Chappelle special. There’s plenty from Netflix to be excited about in December, and you’ll find the full list of new original content set to debut this month below.

Available December 1st

Available December 5th

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 8th

El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 12th

Judd Apatow: The Return — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 15th

Available December 18th

Available December 19th

Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 20th

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 21st

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 22nd

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Fuller House: Season 3 , New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 25th

Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 26th

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Travelers: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 29th

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 31st

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

If you’d like to see all of the third-party content coming to Netflix this month as well, you can check out the full list right here.